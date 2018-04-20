SOLOS Teams Up with USA Cycling and Sets Sights on Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games

SOLOS Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Tom Futch, said, "This partnership with USA Cycling is an amazing opportunity to connect directly with an incredible group of people who are passionate about cycling. We look forward to working closely with USA Cycling athletes and members to elevate their experience over the next several years through groundbreaking technology, support and initiatives."

"SOLOS smart glasses continue to play a key role in our team's performance as we look towards Tokyo 2020," said Scott Schnitzspahn, Vice President of Elite Athletics at USA Cycling. "Our Women's Pursuit Team brought home the silver at the 2016 Rio Olympics and the gold at the UCI Track Cycling World Championships last month. As we explore ways to utilize the smart glasses across additional disciplines, we are looking forward to working with SOLOS to find the best ways for our National Team athletes and coaches to use the technology for winning medals at the highest levels."

"The USA Cycling team relationship has been invaluable during the development of Solos smart glasses," said Ernesto Martinez-Villalpando, Head of SOLOS and Advisor to Kopin's CEO. "We worked closely with the team and coaches to discover how SOLOS could impact speed, power output, endurance and far more. The design and functions of SOLOS are deeply rooted in athletes' feedback, and the insights we gained from the team positively impacted our new generation of Solos smart glasses."

"I'm excited that SOLOS is extending its relationship with USAC to go beyond the track and introduce this amazing technology to cyclists on the road, cyclocross and mountain bike, as well," said Phil Gaimon, SOLOS athlete and 2017 USAC National Hill Climb Champion (pictured above).

As part of this partnership extension, SOLOS is proud to offer a $100 introductory discount to USA Cycling members. This will allow athletes at any level to equip themselves with Solos Smart Glasses and its innovative technology as well as the aerodynamic smart glass design. USAC members should login to their membership portal and visit the "Benefits" tab to learn more and take advantage of this offer.

To learn more about SOLOS smart glasses, please visit us at Sea Otter Classic, Booth #590.

About USA Cycling (USAC)

USA Cycling is the national governing body for the sport of cycling in the United States and oversees the disciplines of BMX, cyclocross, mountain bike, road and track. The mission of USA Cycling is to develop the sport of cycling in the United States at all levels and to achieve sustained international racing success while fostering a shared commitment to safety, integrity, and the joy of cycling. USA Cycling works to identify, develop, and select cyclists to represent the United States in international competition, and also supports amateur bike racing through grassroots development programs and the provision of critical infrastructure to run organized racing. USA Cycling's membership is comprised of racers and cyclists of all ages and abilities, clubs, coaches, officials, mechanics, and race directors. To learn more about USA Cycling, visit usacycling.org.

About SOLOS

SOLOS® is one of the world's most technologically advanced smart glasses. Leveraging decades of Kopin's experience in heads-up displays and other technologies, SOLOS smart glasses inform and inspire athletes to reach their full athletic potential. Built for cyclists, runners and triathletes, SOLOS delivers critical information to the athlete in a seamless, integrated fashion through sight and sound. SOLOS provides a more natural way of communicating that's safer and immediate, keeping the athlete focused, present and more fully aware. With SOLOS, athletes get the data they need, right when they need it. SOLOS removes the need to look down, break stride and lose focus; athletes see and hear information right in the moment. SOLOS introduces a new way of communicating that eliminates the gaps between data and performance. Smart Communication. Ultimate Performance. Learn more at www.SOLOS-wearables.com.

SOLOS and Kopin are registered trademarks of Kopin Corporation. All other company names or product names are the trademarks of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release may be considered "forward-looking" statements under the "Safe Harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These include, without limitation, statements relating to working closely with USA Cycling athletes and members to elevate their experience over the next several years through groundbreaking technology, support and initiatives; SOLOS smart glasses continue to play a key role in our team's performance as it looks towards Tokyo 2020; and USA Cycling working with SOLOS to find the best ways for our National Team athletes and coaches to use the technology for winning medals at the highest levels. These statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following: technology, production, ergonomic or other issues may results in US Cycling and or its athletes not using the SOLOS unit; SOLOS and USA Cycling may decide to terminate their relationship and other risk factors and cautionary statements listed in the Company's periodic reports and registration statements filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the 12 months ended December 30, 2017, and Kopin's subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which are based only on information currently available to Kopin and only as of the date on which they are made. We undertake no obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this release.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/solos-teams-up-with-usa-cycling-and-sets-sights-on-tokyo-2020-olympic-games-300633588.html

SOURCE Kopin Corp.

