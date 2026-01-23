Solos Technology Files Patent Infringement Lawsuit Against Meta Platforms, Oakley, Luxottica of America, and EssilorLuxottica USA

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Solos Technology Limited ("Solos"), a leading innovator in the world of smart glasses and wearable AI, today announced that it filed a patent infringement lawsuit against Meta Platforms, Inc. and Meta Platforms Technologies, LLC (collectively, "Meta"), Oakley, Inc. ("Oakley"), and Luxottica of America, Inc. and EssilorLuxottica USA, Inc. (collectively, "EssilorLuxottica" and together with Meta and Oakley, the "Defendants"), to enforce its patents and obtain monetary and injunctive relief.

Solos is seeking damages in the multiple billions of dollars arising from Defendants' infringement of Solos' smart-glasses technologies as well as an injunction enjoining the Defendants from further acts of infringement of Solos' patents. The complaint was filed in the United States District Court for the District of Massachusetts (Case# 1:26-cv-10304).

The complaint accuses the defendants of infringing on Solos' patents for core technologies in the field of smart eyewear, including multimodal sensing, beamforming and audio processing, sensor fusion, contextual and activity determination, intelligent assistance, and integrated system architectures that support real-time user interaction. Solos secured patent protection for these innovations years before Defendants began developing their smart-glasses programs.

The Defendants' infringement also includes platform-level architecture designed to enable third parties, including application developers, content providers, and commercial partners, to build, deploy, and commercialize products and services that rely on the same infringing audio, sensing, processing, and contextual-assistance capabilities, according to the Solos complaint: "Meta has architected, exposed, and promoted these capabilities as core platform features, making downstream infringing use by participants a foreseeable and intended consequence of Defendants' design and commercialization choices."

According to the complaint, Meta personnel gained an understanding of Solos' technology through a review of Solos' technical materials and by employing individuals familiar with Solos' technology. This exposure was documented in an internal technical study that expressly cited Solos' patents, noting that Solos' technology was "protected by over 30 patents." The study identified as a key strength that Solos' "[p]atented tech can be applied to various form factors to suit use" and described its innovations as "[t]echnically superior."

The complaint further alleges that Meta personnel analyzed Solos' smart-eyewear architecture and that "Meta personnel had studied Solos' products, cited Solos' patents, interacted with inventors, and gained insight into Solos' engineering work, while senior personnel affiliated with EssilorLuxottica had personally tested Solos' technologies across multiple years and industry events."

John C. C. Fan, Solos co-founder and Executive Chairman, said: "We firmly believe the legal system will function as intended by holding all companies, regardless of size, accountable. Innovators must be able to rely on the enforceability of their patent rights. We intend to vigorously enforce those rights to ensure that innovation is protected and appropriately recognized."

The complaint was filed on behalf of Solos by Caldwell attorneys Keegan M. Caldwell, Jameson Pasek and Steve Wang.

Solos is developing the world's most advanced smart glasses technology with a human-first approach. Born out of Kopin Corporation with MIT engineers, Solos combines industry-leading wearable electronics with the comfort and style of traditional eyewear. With an IP portfolio of over 100 patents and patent applications, the 4x CES Innovation award-winning AirGo technology is changing how we interact with the world. For more information, visit www.solosglasses.com.

