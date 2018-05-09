Solotech Announces the Appointment of Mickey Curbishley as President, Rental Division (USA), and the Opening of a New Office in Los Angeles, CA

Mr. Curbishley began his career in the mid 80's touring with some of the biggest bands of time: AC/DC, Eric Clapton, The Who, Elton John, Frank Sinatra, Judas Priest to name just a few. In 1994, Mickey was part of a team that proceeded to the acquisition of Light and Sound Design (LSD), where he played a strategic role in LSD's international expansion; growing it into the most successful Concert Touring production company in the world. Following PRG's acquisition of LSD in 1998, he filled leadership roles for PRG's concert touring division for over 18 years, eventually taking on the role of President and CEO of PRG Music Group until 2016. Most recently, he was the Senior Vice President Touring at TAIT Towers, an award-winning company and world leader in creating, designing and engineering scenic equipment for the live event industry.

Mickey has developed a unique expertise in supporting music tours, signature events and major music-related projects internationally, and has contributed to the production needs of world-renowned artists. "I am excited to have the opportunity to be part of Solotech's growth plans in the US and I look forward to continuing to work in this exciting industry together with Solotech's stellar team," said Mr. Curbishley.

Reporting to Martin Tremblay, President and Chief Executive Officer of Solotech, Mr. Curbishley will play an important leadership role in ensuring Solotech's continued growth. He will be responsible for Solotech's Rental Division for Touring, Special Events and Corporate market segments in the United States; this role will include overseeing operations in Las Vegas, Nashville, DeKalb, and the upcoming Los Angeles office. "As a Senior Executive with over 20 years of experience in the entertainment and music industry, Mickey will be a major addition to our Executive Team. The US market represents significant growth opportunities for Solotech in the future, and Mickey will be instrumental in implementing our growth strategy in the United States", said Mr. Tremblay.

Under this new structure, Mr. Martin Chouinard will now assume the role of President Rental Division (Canada). As the Canadian market remains one of the key pillar of Solotech's strategy, with a solid base of long standing clients, Mr. Chouinard's leadership will ensure the focus on further growth opportunities in this market.

Mr. Curbishley and Mr. Chouinard will be jointly responsible for Solotech's Rental Division strategy. This collaboration will allow Solotech to strengthen its service offer, to the benefit of its clients, on a global basis. It is an important step toward becoming a global organization; enabling both domestic and international growth.

About Solotech

Solotech is a world-class provider of technological solutions in audio, video, lighting and rigging, with 9 locations throughout Canada and the United States. Solotech creates and delivers innovative and unique experiences using cutting edge equipment and ever-evolving technical expertise.

Solotech has over 40 years of experience and is well-known for the expertise of its Rental Division (providing rental solutions for Touring, Corporate and Special Events) and its Sales & Integration Division (providing sales, installation and maintenance of audio & video solutions for Sports Venues, Broadcast, Cultural Venues, Boardrooms and Classrooms), serving a broad variety of domestic and international projects & events, such as:

Rental Division

Tours:

Justin Timberlake, The Rolling Stones, Bruno Mars, The Eagles, Paul McCartney, The Weeknd, Michael Bublé, Lady Gaga, Barenaked Ladies, Rush, The Tragically Hip, Mumford & Sons, Celine Dion, Cirque du Soleil, Arcade Fire, André Rieu, Britney Spears.

Corporate Events:

Victoria's Secret, C2, Amazon, Walmart, Alibaba, Deloitte, Ubisoft.

Special Events

Osheaga, Festival d'Été de Québec, RedBull Crashed Ice, United Arab Emirates National Day, We Day, Pan Am Games, IHeartRadio Festival, Toronto Maple Leafs and Toronto Raptors Pre-Game Shows, Montreal International Jazz Festival, Francofolies de Montréal.

Sales & Integration Division

Groupe CH (Montreal Canadiens), Videotron Center, Google, House of Commons of Canada, National Arts Centre, Park Theatre, Rogers Arena (Vancouver Canucks), Montreal Alouettes, Agropur, Pierre-Elliott Trudeau Airport, Les Grands Ballets Canadiens, Montreal Olympic Stadium, At The Top, the Burj Khalifa in Dubai, Dragone, Cirque du Soleil.

