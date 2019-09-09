Solotech appoints Michael Palmer as Director of Business Development

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Philip Giffard, President, Sales and Systems Integration Division at Solotech, is pleased to announce the appointment of Michael Palmer as Director of Business Development, effective September 9, 2019. Reporting directly to Jason Spence, Director, Sales and Systems Integration, Palmer will be responsible for developing new business opportunities in the USA.

Michael Palmer, Director of Business Development at Solotech. (CNW Group/Solotech)

In this role, Palmer will formulate, coordinate and implement new plans and strategies to further strengthen Solotech's USA leadership in the systems integration market. His focus will be on cultivating new relationships and capturing new opportunities, while providing expert service to the company's established client base. "It really is the best time to be joining Solotech. With the acquisition of JSS, and prior to that the British audio leader SSE Audio Group, the company is expanding at a very fast pace in both North America and Europe. I look forward to the countless opportunities we're going to develop together. I'm sure it's going to be pretty exciting!", Palmer notes.

With over 25 years of experience in the professional audiovisual and entertainment industry, Palmer brings a very strong background in systems integration, live sound, production and studio design. In his most recent role, he was Head of Sales USA and Canada at the loudspeaker manufacturer L-Acoustics Inc., where he was responsible for overseeing all sales activities, as well as for managing all sales teams in both countries. Prior to L-Acoustics Inc., he worked as Vice-President of Sales for Allen & Heath and Turbosound at American Music & Sound. Throughout his career, Palmer has worked in a wide array of installation market segments, from houses of worship, to sports venues, educational institutions, and performing arts centers, to name only a few.

An expert industry veteran, Palmer is a certified specialist in CTS-D, CCNA and Dante, among others. He holds a bachelor's degree from Texas State University and also graduated from Los Angeles' Trebas Institute of the Recording Arts.

"An accomplished audiovisual professional with an impressive track record, Michael will be a great addition to our team. With his strategic vision, his broad audiovisual background and his international experience with leading manufacturers, he will undoubtedly play an important role in supporting Solotech's accelerated growth and evolving business in the USA. We all look forward to having Michael be a key member of our US operations" states Giffard.

The entire Solotech team welcomes Palmer and wishes him great success in his new role.

About Solotech

Founded over 40 years ago, Solotech is a world leader in audiovisual and entertainment technology with 13 strategic locations in Canada, the United States and Europe. Thanks to an inventory encompassing over 300 renowned manufacturers, Solotech is the single source for audio, video, lighting, rigging, soft goods, control and collaboration solutions & services. The company is internationally recognized for its expertise in Live Productions and Systems Integration in various markets, namely music, sports, business, culture and education. Solotech employs 1,200 professionals in its offices located in Montreal, Quebec City, Saguenay, Ottawa, Toronto, Las Vegas, Nashville, DeKalb, Los Angeles, Heywood, London and Redditch.

