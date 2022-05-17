SOLOTECH GOES BIG IN NASHVILLE

Covering more than 120,000 square feet of space, Solotech's new Nashville facility is a powerful picture of what the company has become, and a clear indication of where it's headed. The global leader in AV and entertainment technology has been expanding, not only in its long-time role as a powerhouse in live production, but also as a Top 10 AV system integrator in North America across the Corporate, Worship, and Transportation sectors.

Recent notable projects in the region include the expansion of Nashville International Airport, as well as new sound, lighting, and video in several of the city's iconic Broadway honky tonks, several major corporate headquarters, and a number of large houses of worship. And of course, Solotech continues to be a major player in the touring circuit, including current sojourns with Kenny Chesney and Carrie Underwood.

The new Nashville facility is stocked with more gear than ever, offering a comprehensive array of brands and technologies to suit virtually every demand and rider. In addition, the building offers on-site rehearsal facilities and full stage setup, providing artists and production crew the opportunity to test out touring systems under real-world conditions. Solotech's new facility also offers a new, state of the art Pre-Production Visual Mapping, enabling clients to visually design and stage their new setup or facility. And the Nashville digs also house a complete fabrication department, making it easier than ever to fill all aspects of designing and creating systems for their ever-growing range of clients and projects.

As Lee Moro, Solotech's VP of Operations, Live Productions, observes, versatility and a comprehensive offering are some of the company's strengths. "We can be working on the Airport, and then go out on Tour with Michael Bublé. That shows the diversity of the company. That's what we're all about."

Michael Casey, Solotech Business Development Representative, agrees. "On the integration side, we have the ability to build our projects in our own shop. On the live side, we can bring artists into the shop and have their rehearsals here, in our spaces, with the equipment they're going to have out on tour."

"We're always pushing the limits," Moro concludes, pointing to the Solotech team as an indispensable part of the company's success. "If you ask people to go above and beyond, the only way they're going to do that is if they're happy. You have to like where you're working. I think we've created something pretty special here with an incredible team of passionate and seasoned professionals. Moreover, if you want to be part of the big Solotech family, now is the time, we're currently looking to expand our pool of talents!"

Take a quick tour of the brand-new Solotech office in Nashville: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kdFMGPr6uNg

About Solotech

Founded over 45 years ago, Solotech is a world leader in audiovisual and entertainment technology with 18 strategic locations in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and China. Thanks to an inventory encompassing over 300 renowned manufacturers, Solotech is the single source for audio, video, lighting, rigging, soft goods, control, and collaboration solutions and services. The company is internationally recognized for its expertise in Live Productions and Systems Integration in various markets, namely music, sports, business, culture, and education. Clients can also benefit from its Service Center, Online Store, and virtual technology know-how. Solotech is fully supported by three major shareholders: Claridge, Desjardins Capital and Investissement Québec. The company employs 1,360 professionals in its offices located in Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Nashville, Miami, Orlando, Pensacola, London, Birmingham, Manchester, Calgary, Toronto, Montreal, Ottawa, Quebec City, Saguenay, Halifax, Macau, and Hong Kong.

Find out more at www.solotech.com

SOURCE Solotech Inc.