Largest single batch LED tile acquisition made as part of spectacular 2024 schedule

MONTREAL, May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Solotech, a global leader in audiovisual and entertainment technology, is thrilled to announce a strategic collaboration with ROE Visual, with the purchase of over 5000 sq. meters of LED tiles, including 4,500 sq. meters of identical Carbon LED tiles, which is the largest single-batch of LED tiles ever recorded. This marks a monumental milestone for both companies: LED manufacturer, ROE Visual secures its most extensive ROE CB5 Mark II order to date, while Solotech becomes the industry's leading LED video rental provider.

Solotech Makes History with Record-Breaking LED Display Purchase (CNW Group/Solotech Inc.)

"CB5 has become the industry standard for global touring over the last 5 years or so. With the addition of such a large quantity of ROE CB5 Mark II LED display to our already substantial offering, the team at Solotech will continue to deliver the most spectacular projects on the global stage", stated Mickey Curbishley, Solotech President, Live Productions Division, USA, UK.

With 4,500 sq. meters of identical Carbon LED tiles, a unique offering due to the quantity as well as the ability to offer true color consistency, Solotech not only significantly enlarges its equipment inventory for client touring needs, it secures a premium position in the market and can deliver greater visual entertainment services for global artists and indoor or outdoor events in stadiums, festivals, or other venues; including for the music industry, sports, corporate, and culture.

Grace Kuo, Global Sales Director at ROE Visual, expressed excitement about the partnership, "We've enjoyed working closely together with Solotech, a company that shares our passion for innovation and commitment to client satisfaction. This is a testament to our mission of providing the best technology and service to customers."

Solotech is renowned for its 47-year expertise in AV and provides solutions for over 12,000 projects per year, including festivals and 40% of top worldwide music tours according to Pollstar. In addition to being ranked as one of the world's top systems integrators, the company has expanded its new and used audiovisual equipment offerings in the ecommerce space. In live productions, among numerous awards and accolades, Solotech recently won Lighting Company of the Year for its work on Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour in 2024, having also received the award for Video Production Company of the Year for its work with The Weeknd in 2023 at the Parnelli Awards.

Solotech is not slowing down after writing its name in history, focusing on growth and global expansion. It continues to push the boundaries of visual entertainment technology, delivering awe-inspiring experiences for audiences worldwide.

About Solotech

Founded over 45 years ago, Solotech is a world leader in audiovisual and entertainment technology, with 20 strategic locations in Canada, the United States, Europe, and Asia. Solotech is the single source for audio, video, lighting, rigging, soft goods, control and collaboration solutions and services. The company is internationally recognized for its expertise in live productions and systems integration in various markets, namely music, sports, business, culture and education. Solotech employs over 2,000 professionals in its offices located in Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Nashville, Miami, Orlando, Pensacola, London, Birmingham, Manchester, Southampton, Frankfurt, Calgary, Toronto, Montreal, Ottawa, Quebec City, Saguenay, Halifax, Macau, and Hong Kong.

Find out more at www.solotech.com

