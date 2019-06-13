Solotech strengthens its positioning in the United States with the acquisition of J Sound Services (JSS)

This strategic transaction strengthens Solotech's positioning in Nashville, Tennessee, and brings systems integration offerings. "Our vision has always been to offer both Sales and Systems Integration and Live Productions services in all our offices. We have been partnering with JSS for many years already, so this acquisition opportunity is therefore not only momentous but also very well-thought-out," comments Philip Giffard, President of the Sales and Systems Integration Division at Solotech, who actively led the acquisition. "As North America's TOP 10 Systems Integrators 1 , our Sales and Systems Integration Division has proven its place as a market leader and this addition is in line with our growth strategy."

JSS is highly regarded, not only in Nashville, but all over the United States. Their well-deserved reputation is built on consistently excelling at providing the best executed audiovisual solutions possible, specific to the customer's needs. This acquisition will enable Solotech to continue offering an unprecedented level of experience in a broad range of venues and markets such as Cultural and Special Event Centers, Sports Facilities, Houses of Worship, Studio and Broadcast, Hospitality and Retail, Corporate Enterprise, Education, and Government.

"Solotech is irrefutably growing rapidly and we are thrilled to join the team," states Jason Spence, Founder and President of JSS. "Our clients will continue to benefit from the high quality of products and services they've come to expect from JSS, with the added benefits of economic strength and geographic reach of an international and TOP 10 Systems Integrator in North America. This synergy will definitely answer the needs of all our clients, whether they be straightforward or complex."

Under the leadership of Paul Owen, General Manager in Nashville, the new extended team is sure to accomplish outstanding integration projects in the growing capital region of Tennessee.

Mr. Tremblay adds: "Solotech and JSS both value collaboration and excellence, as well as share the common goal of bringing the highest level of professionalism and performance to each of our valued customers, we are very happy to welcome JSS's employees to the Solotech family."

1 Megan A. Dutta, 2018 Top 50: AV Excellence, https://www.avnetwork.com/features/top-50-systems-integrators-of-2018,%20November%2016,%202018.

About Solotech

Founded over 40 years ago, Solotech is a world leader in audiovisual and entertainment technology with 13 strategic locations in Canada, the United States and Europe. Thanks to an inventory encompassing over 300 renowned manufacturers, Solotech is the single source for audio, video, lighting, rigging, soft goods, control and collaboration solutions & services. The company is internationally recognized for its expertise in Live Productions and Systems Integration in various markets, namely music, sports, business, culture and education. Solotech employs 1,200 professionals in its offices located in Montreal, Quebec City, Saguenay, Ottawa, Toronto, Las Vegas, Nashville, DeKalb, Los Angeles, Heywood, London and Redditch.

Find out more at www.solotech.com.

About J Sound Services

J Sound Services specializes in audio visual systems, acoustic treatment, architectural, entertainment and LED lighting, and integrated solutions. The company designs, sells, and installs audio visual systems to meet each customer's individual needs. J Sound Services owner and founder is an Emmy winning sound mixer who throughout his career has surrounded himself with the best team. At J Sound Services an unprecedented level of talent and experience is brought to each and every project. Its mission is to provide the best, most well-thought-out and executed audio, video, acoustics, and lighting solutions possible. J Sound Services proudly services Live Performance, Houses of Worship, Studio & Broadcast, Cultural & Event Centers, Hospitality & Retail, Education, Government, and Corporate Enterprise.

Find out more at www.jss.net.

