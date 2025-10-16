Solovis Accelerates Next Phase of Growth With Support From Insight Partners and ST6

Solovis strengthens its position as a trusted partner for asset owners navigating complex global markets.

NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Solovis, a leading multi-asset-class portfolio management and analytics platform for institutional investors, today announced the close of its previously announced sale to global software investor Insight Partners. ST6, an elite team of software operating executives, will partner with Insight to help accelerate Solovis' next phase of growth as an independent company dedicated to empowering asset owners with unified portfolio intelligence across public and private markets. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Solovis equips asset owners with real-time visibility into performance, exposure, liquidity, and risk across complex portfolios. Its open architecture and advanced analytics help institutional investors streamline reporting, sharpen risk management, and make more informed portfolio decisions.

As part of this new chapter with Insight Partners and ST6, Solovis will have the dedicated leadership, resources, and capital to accelerate innovation, scale its platform, and pursue both organic enhancements and add-on acquisitions to expand capabilities.

Driving a New Era of Portfolio Intelligence

The complexity of today's global markets has intensified demand for smarter, more integrated portfolio management solutions. Institutional investors increasingly require real-time transparency, cross-asset clarity, and actionable insights. Solovis' technology, combined with the expertise and support of Insight and ST6, positions the company to become the leading provider of portfolio intelligence solutions worldwide.

"Solovis is a world-class platform helping solve one of the most important challenges in institutional investing: how to see across asset classes and act with clarity," said Anika Agarwal, Managing Director at Insight Partners. "With Insight's track record of scaling global software companies and ST6's proven operating expertise, we are confident that we can bring the right support to help Solovis build on its momentum and reach new heights."

"With this investment, Solovis is entering an exciting new chapter," said Mark Friedman, Managing Director at ST6 and incoming Executive Chairman of Solovis. "Asset owners are navigating extraordinary market complexity. Solovis gives them the clarity and control to act with confidence. Backed by Insight and ST6, we'll continue innovating and investing in ways that deliver even greater value to our customers."

Looking forward, Solovis plans to leverage artificial intelligence to further streamline reporting and reduce manual workflows, giving institutional investors back valuable time to focus on higher-value activities. By embedding AI in its product suite, Solovis aims to make insights faster to access, easier to act on, and more impactful for clients navigating today's dynamic markets.

About Solovis

Solovis is a leading multi-asset-class portfolio management and analytics platform, delivering real-time visibility across public and private markets for institutional investors. Its technology empowers asset owners to optimize investment decision-making, streamline reporting, and enhance transparency.

About Insight Partners

Insight Partners is a global software investor partnering with high-growth technology, software, and Internet startup and ScaleUp companies that are driving transformative change in their industries. As of June 30, 2025, the firm has over $90B in regulatory assets under management. Insight Partners has invested in more than 875 companies worldwide and has seen over 55 portfolio companies achieve an IPO. Headquartered in New York City, Insight has a global presence with leadership in London, Tel Aviv, and the Bay Area. Insight's mission is to find, fund, and work successfully with visionary executives, providing them with tailored, hands-on software expertise along their growth journey, from their first investment to IPO. For more information on Insight and all its investments, visit insightpartners.com or follow us on X @insightpartners.

About ST6

ST6 is an elite team of software operating executives who partner with investors and management teams to build category-leading enterprise software companies. With deep expertise in strategy, operations, and technology, ST6 accelerates growth and drives transformative outcomes.

SOURCE Solovis