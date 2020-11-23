Solovis Adds Liquidity Modeling and Enhances Private Equity Pacing Model for Future State Analysis of Multi-Asset Class Portfolio Investment Decisions

DALLAS, Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Solovis, a multi-asset class portfolio management, analytics and reporting platform for limited partners, asset owners and allocators, has released several new enhancements to its Solovis Predict application. Solovis Predict is a cloud-based application that enables institutional investing teams to perform modeling, what-if analysis and scenario projections on potential investment decisions. New features released in Q3 2020 include liquidity modeling, future state cash flow analysis, expanded PE pacing capabilities and future state scenario comparisons.

Solovis Predict transforms the ease with which asset owners and allocators can evaluate the future outcome of various investment scenarios on complex multi-asset class portfolios. With Solovis Predict, institutional investment teams benefit from the ability to:

Easily evaluate future state investment decisions across an entire multi-asset class portfolio

Project investment performance growth, liquidity and risk

More accurately project and manage future cash flows

Perform private fund projections and allocation management across any size portfolio

Tackle complex private equity projection and pacing modeling with ease

Intelligently plan and analyze portfolio rebalancing scenarios that take into account complex overlays such as pacing, liquidity, proposed investments and planned cash inflows/outflows

Make better, more informed investment decisions

"The complexity of alternative investments such as private equity and hedge funds inherently make modeling and evaluation of future state investment decisions difficult for asset owners and allocators," said Josh Smith, CEO and co-founder of Solovis. "And current market volatility and uncertainty generated by the pandemic have only heightened the need for accurate liquidity modeling and cash flow planning. Solovis Predict is designed to simplify investment scenario modeling and analysis across a variety of factors, including exposure, liquidity and risk. We are already seeing many of our clients take advantage of the forward projection and scenario analysis capabilities for cash flow planning, and we continue to enhance our platform to provide asset owners and allocators the portfolio management tools they need to manage through this difficult time and set themselves up for long-term sustainability and growth."

About Solovis

Solovis, a Nasdaq company, is leading fintech innovation for institutional investors with a powerful cloud-based platform for multi-asset class portfolio management, reporting and analytics – uniquely designed for the limited partner community. Endowments, foundations, pensions, OCIOs and family offices leverage Solovis to transform how they collect and aggregate investment data, analyze portfolio performance, model and predict future outcomes and share meaningful portfolio insights with key stakeholders. The Solovis institutional investment management technology platform enables detailed analysis and dynamic data modeling across multiple portfolios and pools of capital for actionable, transparent insights that empower both operations and investment teams. Visit www.solovis.com.

