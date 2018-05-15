Solovis and AcordIQ Partner to Deliver Private Equity Investment Cost Intelligence and Tracking to Limited Partners and Asset Allocators

"Solovis is unique in its ability to address the large-scale, strategic portfolio management, analysis and reporting needs of the asset allocator community, and we are excited to be working with them," said Chuck Dooley, CEO for AcordIQ. "The addition of our private equity investment cost intelligence, verification and analytics capabilities to the Solovis platform will be a great asset for investors wanting to systematically calculate and test fees across their portfolio for greater insights, control and assurance of their costs and related performance attribution."

Solovis has quickly emerged as an innovator in fintech, with a unique focus on the large-scale institutional investment management needs of pensions, foundations, endowments, OCIOs and family offices. This partnership with AcordIQ is the latest move in its product expansion strategy.

"Our clients have told us private equity fee data is a critical factor in analyzing institutional investment portfolio performance," said Josh Smith, CEO and co-founder of Solovis. "We are excited about the value our partnership with AcordIQ will deliver to the institutional investor market. Having already discovered several material calculation issues in private equity fees, we feel clients have an opportunity to earn real returns."

About AcordIQ

AcordIQ is a global solutions provider of advanced technology and services to the private capital industry. AcordIQ was founded by financial industry insiders who understand the full spectrum of private equity fund accounting, distribution waterfall and all the complexity and nuances that come with investment cost management. AcordIQ is a privately-held and funded company, headquartered in New York City, with offices in Europe and Asia. Visit www.acordiq.com.

About Solovis

Solovis is a multi-asset class portfolio management and reporting solution for foundations, endowments, pensions, OCIOs, and family offices. Designed and built for open architecture asset management, Solovis is a flexible, robust technology platform that enables detailed analysis and dynamic data modeling across multiple portfolios and pools of capital for actionable, transparent insights that empower investors from the front to back office. Visit www.solovis.com.

