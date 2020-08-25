Solovis Virtual Client Conference Attracts Record Turnout from Top Asset Owners and Allocators and Showcases Expanded Value with Nasdaq

DALLAS, Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Solovis, a multi-asset class portfolio management, analytics and reporting platform for limited partners, asset owners and allocators, today announced record turnout for its annual client conference, kicking off August 25, 2020 and running all week in a virtual environment. Representatives from some of the country's largest, most innovative endowments, foundations, pension funds, OCIOs and family offices are registered to attend – including over 120 attendees from 67 organizations, all of whom are Solovis clients.

The theme of the event is Evolution – a nod to the evolution and growth of the company, which was acquired by Nasdaq in March, and to the evolution in the institutional investing market taking place as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has forced the need for greater visibility and agility in how asset allocators aggregate investment data and analyze portfolio performance.

The Solovis Virtual Client Conference will kick off with a panel session featuring the Head of Global Information Services for Nasdaq, the CEO of eVestment and the CEO of Solovis. This will be followed by a series of thought leadership presentations, a client case study, product innovation sessions and interactive meetings with Solovis experts. The company also launched a new Solovis Academy track this week, providing clients with on-demand training modules that dive deeper into the capabilities of the platform and innovative ways clients can extend its value.

"I'm excited to have this opportunity to share my vision and excitement on having Solovis in the Nasdaq family," said Lauren Dillard, head of Global Information Services at Nasdaq. "By aligning Solovis and eVestment, we can provide asset owners and allocators a single platform that addresses the continuous challenge of effectively researching new investments and evolving a multi-asset class portfolio both pre- and post-investment. Visibility and agility are more important than ever to the asset owner/allocator community and, with Solovis, Nasdaq fulfills those needs."

"We are thrilled to see record turnout for this virtual event and continue to be thankful for the tremendous support of our clients, even amidst the many personal and professional challenges being imposed by the pandemic," said Josh Smith, co-founder and CEO of Solovis. "We will be sharing previews of new products and showcasing the expanded value that Solovis now brings to asset owners as a result of our acquisition by Nasdaq and resulting alignment with eVestment. While we can't all be together in the same location this year, the Solovis team will be doing its best to convey the excitement and energy we all feel over the growth of the company, the success of our clients and the many opportunities we have ahead to continue to lead transformation in the institutional investing industry."

About Solovis

Solovis, a Nasdaq company, is leading fintech innovation for institutional investors with a powerful cloud-based platform for multi-asset class portfolio management, reporting and analytics – uniquely designed for the limited partner community. Endowments, foundations, pensions, OCIOs and family offices leverage Solovis to transform how they collect and aggregate investment data, analyze portfolio performance, model and predict future outcomes and share meaningful portfolio insights with key stakeholders. The Solovis institutional investment management technology platform enables detailed analysis and dynamic data modeling across multiple portfolios and pools of capital for actionable, transparent insights that empower both operations and investment teams. Visit www.solovis.com.

