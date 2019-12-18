Solovis Wins 2019 CIO Innovation Award for Data and Technology Innovation in Institutional Investing Industry

DALLAS, Dec. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Solovis, a multi-asset class portfolio management, analytics and reporting platform for limited partners, asset owners and allocators, today announced it is the recipient of the 2019 CIO Innovation Award for Data and Technology. The CIO Innovation Awards program, sponsored by Chief Investment Officer magazine, recognized the CIOs and firms "to learn from" in 2019/2020 based on a variety of factors, with innovation being the core theme.

Solovis is leading the market in institutional fintech innovation, providing an enterprise technology platform for multi-asset class portfolio management uniquely designed for pensions, endowments, foundations, OCIOs and family offices. The Solovis technology platform provides asset allocators the framework they need to successfully realize transformation initiatives though effective investment data aggregation, holistic portfolio analytics, flexible portfolio reporting and predictive analysis of future-state investment decisions.

"We are honored to be recognized by Chief Investment Officer magazine as the most innovative data and technology firm in the institutional investing industry in 2019, and we were pleased to have so many of our clients in the room when the award was announced last week," said Laura Mooney, chief marketing officer at Solovis. "Client success is the centerpiece of our success and a driving force behind many of our technology innovation initiatives. Asset owners and allocators have a tremendous opportunity to drive greater efficiency, accuracy and agility in their portfolio management efforts, and Solovis is looking forward to enabling them to capitalize on that opportunity."

Case studies on the success asset owners and allocators are achieving with the Solovis platform are available in video format on the Solovis Stories site or in whitepaper format at Legacy to Agile: A Case Study in Data Innovation at UC Investments.

The company is also realizing its vision of enabling a seamless institutional investing ecosystem, with recent announcements from State Street and Citco highlighting the strength of Solovis as an enterprise platform for multi-asset class portfolio management.

About Solovis

Solovis is leading fintech innovation for institutional investors with a powerful cloud-based platform for multi-asset class portfolio management, reporting and analytics – uniquely designed for the limited partner community. Endowments, foundations, pensions, OCIOs and family offices leverage Solovis to transform how they collect and aggregate investment data, analyze portfolio performance, model and predict future outcomes and share meaningful portfolio insights with key stakeholders. The Solovis institutional investment management technology platform enables detailed analysis and dynamic data modeling across multiple portfolios and pools of capital for actionable, transparent insights that empower both operations and investment teams. Visit www.solovis.com.

