Solow Building Company Announces The Formation Of The Soloviev Group Led By Chairman Stefan Soloviev

NEW YORK, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Solow Building Company is pleased to announce today the formation of the Soloviev Group, the holding company for several business interests operated by Stefan Soloviev, who worked for Solow Building Company and is the son of its late founder Sheldon Solow. The firm also announced that Mr. Soloviev is Chairman of the Soloviev Group, which encompasses divisions that include, but are not limited to, Realty and Development, in addition to Hospitality, Transportation & Railroad, and Agriculture & Ranching divisions.

Mr. Soloviev also announced a strategic corporate reorganization that includes the appointment of new senior leadership. Mr. Soloviev's son, Hayden Soloviev, will serve as Vice Chairman of the Soloviev Group. Mr. Soloviev also appointed two seasoned industry executives, both of whom previously held roles at the company: Michael Hershman, President of The Fairfax Group, has been promoted to the role of CEO of the Soloviev Group; and William Potts will serve as COO.



Stefan Soloviev said, "As we continue to diversify our business interests into other arenas, including agriculture, ranching and logistics, the firm is uniquely positioned to experience unprecedented growth and I look forward to leading this transformation."

In his prior role as Executive Vice President, Mr. Soloviev oversaw and managed all of the Company's existing and future projects. He is also the founder of Crossroads Agriculture, a large-scale integrated farming and ranching operation based in Colorado, Kansas and New Mexico, which he spent the past twenty years growing into one of the country's largest privately held agribusinesses. Mr. Soloviev is the 31st-largest landowner in the United States.



Michael Hershman, CEO of the Soloviev Group, is a global leader in corporate governance and compliance, and a recognized business leader as President of The Fairfax Group, an international consulting firm.

With more than 35 years of residential and commercial development and management experience, Mr. Potts most recently held the position of Vice Chairman of Capital Construction at the New York-based L&L Holding Company. He and Mr. Soloviev worked together in the mid-2000s when Mr. Potts previously served as Director of Property Management for Solow Building Company.

For more information, please visit www.solowresidential.com.

About Solow Building Company

For more than 50 years, Solow Building Company has designed, constructed and managed Manhattan's finest collection of commercial and residential real estate. Solow's portfolio includes 9 West 57th Street, a 1.6 million square foot office tower with an iconic sloping façade. Among the residential holdings are 685 1st Ave which is clad in sleek black glass - a Solow design signature, and the Solow Townhouses, a modern interpretation of the classic Upper East Side private home. Distinguished by award-winning architecture, coveted locations, white glove services and resort-like amenities, Solow properties continue to raise the bar on luxury in New York City.

