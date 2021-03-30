SolRiver Capital Acquires 45 MW Solar Portfolio in Carolinas From Birdseye Renewable Energy

DENVER, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SolRiver Capital LLC (" SolRiver "), a national solar investment fund, has announced the acquisition of a 45 megawatt solar portfolio located throughout the Carolinas from Birdseye Renewable Energy (" Birdseye "), a leading developer of solar energy projects in the Southeastern United States.

This is the second acquisition between SolRiver and Birdseye. The first project, located in North Carolina, was successfully completed last year. "This expansion of the existing relationship between SolRiver and Birdseye is truly a reflection of the strength of the partnership our teams have built," said Brandon Conard, Managing Partner of SolRiver Capital.

The solar projects were developed by Birdseye Renewable Energy, which has a strong track record of successfully bringing utility-scale solar projects to completion throughout the Southeast. "Each project we develop is a collaboration with local communities with a focus on innovation such as bio-diversity measures or creative buffering to minimize local impact. We pride ourselves on delivering on our commitments to our communities as promised," explained Brian Bednar, CEO of Birdseye. "Our partnership with SolRiver allows us to do just that."



SolRiver Capital, a solar independent power producer, will finance, build, own and operate the portfolio of solar projects. This will be the fifth acquisition for SolRiver in the Carolinas. "SolRiver is proud to invest in bringing affordable clean energy to the communities of North Carolina and South Carolina. We would not be able to make those investments without Birdseye's expertise in solar development and deep local ties. We look forward to strengthening our partnership with Birdseye and building many more quality solar systems together in the years to come," said Nicholas Gazzolo, Partner at SolRiver.



About SolRiver Capital

SolRiver Capital (www.solrivercapital.com) is a solar investment fund dedicated to financing the development, construction, and acquisition of DG, C&I, and utility-scale projects. SolRiver owns and operates projects across the US from Oregon to New York. Founded in 2016, SolRiver's team combines top-tier developers, financial professionals, and operational experts with over 10 years' experience each. The group has developed and managed over $400MM of solar totaling 180MW of capacity from 300 projects.

About Birdseye

Birdseye Renewable Energy (www.birdseyeenergy.com) is a renewable energy developer that delivers shovel-ready projects across the southeastern United States. Located in Charlotte, North Carolina, the group specializes in the greenfield development of utility scale solar facilities by identifying optimal sites, analyzing markets, and building trust with local communities. With over 540 MW of successful developments, Birdseye delivers quality results to all stakeholders.

