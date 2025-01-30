SolRiver Capital Completes Auburn Community Solar Project in Oregon

Among the first projects to come online under Tier 2 of the Oregon Community Solar Program, delivering 3 MW of power to low-income and residential households.

PORTLAND, Ore., Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SolRiver Capital, a Denver-based renewable energy investment firm, proudly announces the successful completion of the Auburn Community Solar Project. The 3 MW solar facility commenced commercial operations, delivering affordable clean energy to hundreds of subscribers in the Portland metropolitan area and I-5 corridor. The Auburn project was one of the first projects to come online under Tier 2 of the Oregon Community Solar Program.

The Auburn Solar project in Clackamas County

"We hit the ground running on Auburn once it was confirmed to be in Tier 2," said Brandon Conard, Managing Director at SolRiver. "We locked down the procurement and EPC contracting shortly after the announcement and went into 2023 with a safe-harbored project and a clear path to completion. Our success in completing this project ahead of nearly all others in Tier 2 is a testament to our construction execution ability."

As the second project to come online for Tier 2, the project has 600 subscribers, including 55 low-income households who now benefit from reduced energy rates and substantial monthly savings. "Tier 2 of the Program is quite different than how Tier 1 works because of the residential and low-income focus," added Riley Sullivan, Executive Vice President at SolRiver. "Having hundreds of subscribers adds some complexity. Our team worked closely with the program administrators to get each of those subscribers verified as efficiently as possible so we could bring the project online and generate bill savings."

The firm also completed the 4MW Sheridan Community Solar Project around the same time the Auburn project was completed.

About SolRiver Capital:

SolRiver Capital ( https://solrivercapital.com/ ) is a leading renewable energy investment firm dedicated to financing the development, construction, and acquisition of projects across the U.S. Founded in 2016, SolRiver currently manages over 1.5 GW of projects across multiple markets and technologies. With a focus on forging strong partnerships and delivering innovative solutions, SolRiver Capital invests in projects that advance sustainability and foster economic growth.

