Solstice | Kin + Carta Named 2019 Indirect Market Supplier of the Year by Rockwell Automation

CHICAGO, Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Solstice, part of the global digital transformation firm Kin + Carta, has been named 2019 Indirect Supplier of the Year by Rockwell Automation, the world's largest company dedicated to industrial automation and information. The award is based on performance throughout the year against Rockwell Automation criteria and measurements that Solstice met or exceeded.

"Our partnership with Solstice has led to transformative changes in how we evolve and shape our digital strategy," said Dorota Trzebieniak, sourcing manager at Rockwell Automation. "The Solstice team has proven instrumental in providing the creative blueprint that allows us to deliver exceptional customer experiences. We look forward to continuing to build on this partnership as we implement new engagement models and continue to sharpen our customer focus."

In making its selection, Rockwell Automation compared vendors from across all global business functions. In addition to quality, performance, and productivity, the award criteria included other factors such as collaboration on key strategic initiatives and supplier added value.

"Rockwell Automation continues to courageously push the limits of what they are capable of, to deliver more value to their own customers," said Kelly Manthey, CEO of Solstice. "This award is a testament to the diligence, responsiveness, and dedication of our Solstice team. We are honored to be recognized as a key business supplier and look forward to continuing to support Rockwell Automation in their future initiatives."

A driving creative force at Solstice is a culture that's optimally balanced between diverse perspectives and broad skillsets. From product strategy and next-gen mobile development to IoT systems, Solstice relies on deep expert resources and the most advanced digital technologies to build products and solve complex problems.

Solstice, part of Kin + Carta, is a digital innovation firm that helps Fortune 500 companies seize new opportunities through world-changing digital solutions. As strategists and consultants, we help organizations evolve their digital strategy to solve mission-critical problems. As designers and developers, we build incredible hardware and software solutions that transcend a standalone product and transform an organization's relationship with its customers. As instructors and coaches, we help companies transform from the inside out by adopting a high-speed culture of innovation. We're strategists, researchers, designers and engineers hell-bent on changing the way the world does business. We're headquartered in Chicago and have delivery offices in New York, London, and Buenos Aires. For more information, visit www.solstice.com.

Rockwell Automation, Inc., the world's largest company dedicated to industrial automation and information, makes its customers more productive and the world more sustainable. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wis., Rockwell Automation employs approximately 23,000 people serving customers in more than 80 countries.

