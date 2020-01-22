Solstice Achieves the Application Development Partner Specialization in the Google Cloud Partner Advantage Program

CHICAGO, Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Solstice | Kin + Carta announced that it has achieved the Application Partner Specialization in the Google Cloud Partner Advantage Program. By earning the Partner Specialization, Solstice has proven their expertise and success in building customer solutions in the Application Development field using Google Cloud Platform (GCP) technology.

The Google Cloud Partner Advantage Program is designed to provide Google Cloud customers with qualified partners that have demonstrated technical proficiency and proven success in specialized solution and service areas.

Partners who achieve the Application Development Specialization have demonstrated success in building and managing applications using the best of GCP in both web and mobile environments.

"We're excited to achieve this designation to further our efforts helping Fortune 500 clients build cloud-native applications and migrate legacy applications onto GCP," said Ryan Maguire, CTO and VP of Strategic Growth and Emerging Capabilities at Solstice. "We look forward to working alongside many enterprises in the future as they adopt modern software engineering practices and make the move to GCP."

About Solstice

Solstice, part of Kin + Carta, is a digital innovation firm that helps Fortune 500 companies seize new opportunities through world-changing digital solutions. As strategists and consultants, we help organizations evolve their digital strategy to solve mission-critical problems. As designers and developers, we build incredible hardware and software solutions that transcend a standalone product. As instructors and coaches, we help companies transform from the inside out by adopting a high-speed culture of innovation. For more information, visit solstice.com.

