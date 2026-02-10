Solstice Advanced Materials Announces Expansion of Uranium Conversion Production to Support Strong Nuclear Industry Customer Demand

Driven by rising demand, expected 2026 production of over 10 kilotonnes of uranium hexafluoride (UF 6 ) in 2026 would represent an approximate 20% expansion from planned 2024 capacity

Company to explore further debottlenecking at its facility and new capacity investments; current backlog is over $2 billion

MORRIS PLAINS, N.J., Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Solstice Advanced Materials, (NASDAQ: SOLS), a global leader in high-performance specialty materials, today announced that its Metropolis Works, Ill., facility is projected to produce over 10 kilotonnes (10 kt) of uranium hexafluoride (UF 6 ) in 2026, which represents about a 20% increase from its planned output in 2024.

The company has invested in debottlenecking projects at Metropolis Works following its 2023 restart in response to strong customer demand for UF 6 , a critical component in the nuclear fuel supply chain. Metropolis Works is the only UF 6 conversion facility in the United States. The company's expansion efforts are underpinned by its backlog of over $2 billion driven by orders from long-term customers, many of which are domestic utility companies, as well as the United States' policy goal of quadrupling American nuclear energy capacity by 2050.

Backed in part by the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE), Solstice is actively exploring additional projects to increase production at its Metropolis Works facility. Solstice has also retained a leading engineering, procurement and construction firm to conduct an initial engineering analysis for new capacity expansion investments and, at the same time, has initiated long-term supply discussions with customers.

"Solstice has stepped up production of UF 6 , a critical component in the nuclear fuel supply chain, with the support of disciplined capital investments and improved operational excellence at our Metropolis Works facility," said David Sewell, Solstice President and CEO. "Leveraging our 60-plus years of operational excellence, industry leadership and proprietary expertise, we are exceedingly well-positioned to ensure our capacity to produce converted uranium is aligned with the industry and its rapid expansion."

Solstice's Metropolis Works facility converts uranium ore concentrate from global mines into UF₆ using Solstice's proprietary process, which is recognized for its efficiency and reliability. After Solstice's conversion process, UF₆ is enriched and fabricated by other service providers into nuclear fuel that powers reactors generating nearly 20% of U.S. electricity and representing the largest single source of carbon-free energy in the country, according to the World Nuclear Association.

ConverDyn, a partnership between Solstice and General Atomics, serves as the exclusive marketing agent for all UF₆ produced at the Metropolis Works facility, which holds a license from the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission that is valid until 2060.

About Solstice Advanced Materials

Solstice Advanced Materials is a leading global specialty materials company that advances science for smarter outcomes. Solstice offers high-performance solutions that enable critical industries and applications, including refrigerants, semiconductor manufacturing, data center cooling, nuclear power, protective fibers, healthcare packaging and more. Solstice is recognized for developing next-generation materials through some of the industry's most renowned brands such as Solstice®, Genetron®, Aclar®, Spectra®, Fluka™ and Hydranal™. Partnering with over 3,000 customers across more than 120 countries and territories and supported by a robust portfolio of over 5,700 patents and pending applications, Solstice's approximately 4,000 employees worldwide drive innovation in materials science.

For more information, visit www.solstice.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements, within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts, but rather are based on current expectations, estimates, assumptions and projections. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, ongoing macroeconomic and geopolitical risks, such as changes in or application of trade and tax laws and policies, including the impacts of tariffs and other trade barriers and restrictions, lower GDP growth or recession in the U.S. or globally, supply chain disruptions, capital markets volatility, and inflation, that can affect Solstice's performance in both the near- and long-term. In addition, no assurance can be given that any plan, initiative, projection, goal, commitment, expectation, or prospect set forth in this release can or will be achieved. These forward-looking statements should be considered in light of the information included in this release, Solstice's final information statement, dated October 17, 2025, and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking plans described herein are not final and may be modified or abandoned at any time. Solstice does not undertake to update or revise any of its forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made.

Contacts:

Media Investor Relations Amy Schneiderman Mike Leithead (201) 218-2302 (973) 370-8188 [email protected] [email protected]

SOURCE Solstice Advanced Materials US, Inc.