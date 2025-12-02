SOLSTICE ADVANCED MATERIALS BREAKS GROUND ON $200 MILLION SPOKANE EXPANSION TO DRIVE SEMICONDUCTOR INNOVATION

"This groundbreaking represents more than an investment in our Spokane operations – it's an investment in our customers and in the future of American semiconductor innovation," said Solstice President and CEO David Sewell. "As demand accelerates for artificial intelligence, high-speed computing and connected technologies, we are preparing the Spokane facility to deliver the quality, reliability and scale our customers need to drive innovation. The expansion project underscores our commitment to strengthening supply chain resilience, enhancing production efficiency and driving sustainable manufacturing innovation in this exciting growth market."

The Spokane expansion will play a vital role in enabling the next generation of semiconductor fabrication, providing critical materials needed to produce smaller, faster and more energy-efficient chips. Solstice's sputtering targets are vital for producing high-speed, highly reliable interconnects that power today's most advanced logic and memory devices.

"Our customers are pushing the boundaries of what's possible in chip design, and they depend on partners who can move with the same speed and precision," said Simon Mawson, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Electronic & Specialty Materials at Solstice Advanced Materials. "This expansion is about giving them reliable access to the highest-quality materials, shorter lead times and the confidence that Solstice will be there to support their innovation and growth every step of the way."

The Spokane expansion will also deliver significant benefits to the local community and regional economy. Of the $200 million investment, approximately $80 million is expected to be spent with Washington-based suppliers. In addition, the company plans to add over 80 new positions and make critical investments to upskill technicians.

The introduction of automated production systems is expected to drive productivity gains, enhance quality, improve reliability and reduce lead times for customers by approximately 25%. Advanced digitalization and process integration will enhance the company's operational resilience and ensure the highest levels of precision and consistency. The expansion will introduce 100% laser-vision quality inspections, real-time monitoring, full product traceability and rapid root-cause analysis – all of which are intended to help deliver more reliable and higher-yield output.

Beyond operational excellence, the expansion streamlines production logistics and localizes production, enabling the site's reduction in carbon dioxide emissions by over 300 metric tons per year by the end of the project – comparable to the carbon captured by more than 5,000 tree seedlings grown for a decade1.

The investment will also enable Solstice to reclaim and reuse metals from used sputtering targets supplied by customers, reducing reliance on virgin materials, conserving energy resources and advancing the goal shared by Solstice and its customers of full product circularity and resource efficiency.

About Solstice Advanced Materials

Solstice Advanced Materials is a leading global specialty materials company that advances science for smarter outcomes. Solstice offers high-performance solutions that enable critical industries and applications, including refrigerants, semiconductor manufacturing, data center cooling, nuclear power, protective fibers, healthcare packaging and more. Solstice is recognized for developing next-generation materials through some of the industry's most renowned brands such as Solstice®, Genetron®, Aclar®, Spectra®, Fluka™ and Hydranal™. Partnering with over 3,000 customers across more than 120 countries and territories and supported by a robust portfolio of over 5,700 patents, Solstice's approximately 4,000 employees worldwide drive innovation in materials science.

For more information, visit www.Solstice.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements, within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts, but rather are based on current expectations, estimates, assumptions and projections. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, ongoing macroeconomic and geopolitical risks, such as changes in or application of trade and tax laws and policies, including the impacts of tariffs and other trade barriers and restrictions, lower GDP growth or recession in the U.S. or globally, supply chain disruptions, capital markets volatility, and inflation, that can affect Solstice's performance in both the near- and long-term. In addition, no assurance can be given that any plan, initiative, projection, goal, commitment, expectation, or prospect set forth in this release can or will be achieved. These forward-looking statements should be considered in light of the information included in this release, Solstice's final information statement, dated October 17, 2025, and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking plans described herein are not final and may be modified or abandoned at any time. Solstice does not undertake to update or revise any of its forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made.

1 Source: U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Greenhouse Gas Equivalencies Calculator. Calculation based on one metric ton of CO₂ sequestered equaling approximately 16.5 tree seedlings grown for ten years.

SOURCE Solstice Advanced Materials US, Inc.

