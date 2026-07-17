Solstice Advanced Materials to Announce Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results on July 30, 2026

MORRIS PLAINS, N.J., July 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Solstice Advanced Materials (NASDAQ: SOLS) ("Solstice" or "the Company") will issue its second quarter financial results before market open on July 30, 2026. The Company will also hold a conference call to discuss the results at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Presentation Materials / Webcast Details

A live webcast of the investor call as well as related presentation materials will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, investor.solstice.com. The teleconference can be accessed by dialing 877-407-8029 (North America toll-free) or +1 201-689-8029 (international).

A replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the call concludes and will be available for 30 days following the presentation.

About Solstice Advanced Materials

Solstice Advanced Materials is a leading global specialty materials company that advances science for smarter outcomes. Solstice offers high-performance solutions that enable critical industries and applications, including refrigerants, semiconductor manufacturing, data center cooling, nuclear power, protective fibers, healthcare packaging and more. Solstice is recognized for developing next-generation materials through some of the industry's most renowned brands such as Solstice®, Genetron®, Aclar®, Spectra®, Fluka™ and Hydranal™. Partnering with over 3,000 customers across more than 120 countries and territories and supported by a robust portfolio of over 5,700 patents and pending applications, Solstice's approximately 4,100 employees worldwide drive innovation in materials science. For more information, visit www.solstice.com.

Contacts:

Investor Relations Media Mike Leithead Phil Terrigno (973) 370-8188 (973) 768-8868 [email protected] [email protected]

SOURCE Solstice Advanced Materials US, Inc.