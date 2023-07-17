Solstice and the Village of Park Forest Celebrate Tremendous Success as Partners in Community Solar Adoption

CHICAGO, July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Solstice, a leading community solar provider, is thrilled to announce the remarkable achievements of its partnership with the Village of Park Forest. Through this collaboration, the village has achieved substantial milestones in community solar enrollment, providing clean renewable energy to its participating residents. Additionally, Solstice has made a donation of over $15,000 to the Village, further supporting sustainability efforts in Park Forest.

Since the launch of the campaign, over 150 Park Forest residents have signed up for community solar, resulting in an impressive total renewable energy capacity of more than 450 kW. This achievement has not only had a positive impact on the environment but has also yielded tangible benefits for the community. The carbon emissions saved by the village's collective efforts are equivalent to avoiding the burning of 357 pounds of coal, contributing significantly to combating climate change. Additionally, income-eligible residents will be receiving up to 50% savings on the supply portion of their electric bill, once the system is energized this winter, bringing much-needed financial relief as utility rates continue to rise.

"The program is going well but the hurdles are educating people about the difference between rooftop and community solar and that this program is legitimate. Unfortunately, there are programs out there that look and sound good on the surface but end up costing residents more money in the long run. This program is state funded, offering savings without hidden fees while supporting local renewable energy creation," said Carrie Malfeo, Sustainability Coordinator of the Village of Park Forest. "Working with Solstice as the approved vendor for the Illinois Solar for All: Community Solar program helps the Village save its residents money and brings state dollars to Park Forest to help us achieve our greenhouse gas reduction goals. It's a win for us all!"

This outstanding success story stands as a testament to the effectiveness and inclusivity of community solar. Solstice is honored to be able to expand energy access and support the causes that directly benefit the residents of the communities it serves. The $15,000 donation made by Solstice will be dedicated to the many sustainability initiatives in Park Forest, such as the expansion of electric vehicle charging stations and creation of a community composting program, furthering the village's commitment to environmental stewardship.

"We are proud to partner with the Village of Park Forest and demonstrate that clean energy can be easily integrated into households' energy supply," said Prashanth Siddalingaiah, Partnerships Manager at Solstice. "By enrolling in community solar, residents not only save money but also bring financial benefits to their town while enjoying cleaner air to breathe. Renewable energy is now an accessible and effortless swap that everyone can make."

Enrollments for the Village of Park Forest's community solar program will remain open until the end of July. Residents are encouraged to join this community-centered initiative that offers an opportunity to contribute to a sustainable future while reaping personal and communal rewards.

For more information about community solar and to enroll in the Village of Park Forest's program, please visit the Solstice website .

About Solstice Power Technologies

Solstice Power Technologies is a leading U.S. customer acquisition and management service provider in community solar. Originally based in Cambridge, MA, Solstice was founded in 2016 by women of color co-founders who believe every community can be powered by renewable energy. Solstice is dedicated to bringing affordable solar power to the 77% of American households that cannot support a rooftop system. Community solar offers a solution, enabling residents to support local clean energy at no upfront cost and save money on their electric bill every year. Solstice offers customer solutions for the community solar industry ‒ enrolling households and local organizations in shared projects, creating financing innovations that expand access to underserved communities (the EnergyScore), and providing a frictionless subscriber management software platform for projects. For more information, visit https://solstice.us .

