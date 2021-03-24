Solstice East Treatment Center Offers In-Person Learning and Fully Accredited Academic Program

ASHEVILLE, N.C., March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Solstice East, a residential treatment center in Asheville, North Carolina, for adolescent women ages 14-17, offers in-person learning and a fully accredited academic program that includes options for credit transfer, high school graduation and college preparation.

The center's secluded 25-acre campus in North Carolina's Blue Ridge Mountains provides an advantage to students who would otherwise struggle with virtual learning at home.

According to Academic Director Carol Sowers, M.Ed., "At the treatment center, students are in a natural bubble; they aren't exposed to outside viruses that they could bring back to the classroom." Sowers explains that in-person learning allows residents to benefit from a sense of community and physical engagement in a classroom with hands-on materials and projects.

Each resident at Solstice East follows an individualized academic plan that combines educational and therapeutic goals. Students participate in small, on-campus classes that cover core curriculum for high school graduation. In addition to core classes, residents have options for credit recovery. Because the school is accredited by Cognia, all credits earned transfer to the residents' schools of choice, and students finishing high school receive diplomas from the state of North Carolina.

The academic program at Solstice East runs year-round with an additional term and more flexible schedules than most high schools. Therapy and academics are integrated to help residents experience more success in both areas. According to Sowers, "teens who succeed academically are more motivated in other areas, too. We see a lot of positive progress in their clinical work." Certified teachers offer one-on-one instruction and special education as needed.

Solstice East's academic team also works with residents to meet college admissions criteria and helps with college applications, essays, scholarship and financial aid applications, and community service prerequisites. The center provides ACT and SAT tutoring and sees its students scoring higher than the state average in all areas tested.

In addition to its academic program, Solstice East provides a unique combination of gender- and age-specific therapeutic techniques stemming from both traditional and holistic mental health treatments to address a wide range of traumas and disorders.

To learn more about Solstice East Residential Treatment Center, visit their website at https://solsticeeast.com/ or contact them at 828-469-0905.

SOURCE Solstice East

