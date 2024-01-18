Solstice Innovations Broadens Technology Leadership Team

News provided by

Solstice Innovations, Inc.

18 Jan, 2024, 14:08 ET

SEATTLE, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Solstice Innovations, Inc. is pleased to announce a new addition to its leadership team, Joe Cooper as their next Chief Technology Officer (CTO). Joe will be leading the effort to take the already successful Solstice Equinox™ and scale both the product and delivery capabilities of Solstice to meet the growing demand for the next generation of P&C insurance Core Systems. 

Continue Reading

Mr. Cooper began his career in the P&C insurance sector 35 years ago with the Florida Insurance Department before moving on to assume a senior technology management role at a Florida-based insurance services firm and, ultimately, then helping to found BIPT (one of the very first SaaS based Core Insurance Processing systems). Bridging the technology and business gap and finding efficiencies are key to delivering value and understanding our job is never done.

Cooper's technical background along with his personal and commercial lines experience complements an already strong technical leadership team, including co-founders Blake Stout and Mike Monk, who are the original architects that designed and built Equinox™ from the ground-up. Mr. Stout has shifted his focus to launching a government contracting office, currently working on several FEMA contracts. Mr. Monk will continue to support transitioning Cooper into the CTO role while he moves over to head-up Eclipse Technology, a sister company to Solstice focused on delivering custom software solutions to Solstice's client base.

CEO and founder, Travis Pine commented, "All 3 of these individuals are experts in their given disciplines with decades of experience delivering innovative and disruptive technology solutions to the insurance space. Solstice would be lucky to have just one of these leaders, but we now have the 'trifecta'; with the addition of Joe to our team, we are simply unstoppable." Mr. Pine was CEO and founder of another technology disrupter in the insurance industry, Torrent Technologies, which he sold to Marsh USA before starting Solstice in 2018. Virtually all the leadership team joined Pine in starting Solstice. Pine concluded, "Joe is a wonderful addition to an already seasoned and proven team."

About Solstice Innovations, Inc.

Solstice Innovations, Inc. is a Software as a Service, (SaaS) company that has built a next generation P&C insurance platform and servicing model that facilitates a complementary partnership with its clients, aligning themselves to help clients grow their book and not penalizing them for needing to adapt and innovate their products. With an initial focus on Homeowners and Flood insurance for carriers and MGAs of all sizes, its cloud-native platform is designed to handle multiple product lines, in all states, across the P&C industry while greatly streamlining the back office for carriers. The flagship product, Equinox™, has been designed, constructed, and launched into production by a leadership team boasting over 250 years of combined Insurtech experience. Solstice was founded in 2018 and has filled its Series A and B rounds of funding.

To find out more information about Solstice Innovations, Inc. you can visit their website at www.solstice.tech or they can be reached at 833-765-4666.

SOURCE Solstice Innovations, Inc.

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.