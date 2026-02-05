Solstice Innovations' Vision Becomes Reality with Multi-Peril SaaS Platform Success

The Equinox™ platform from Solstice Innovations now powers NFIP and private flood clients, with homeowners next.

KALISPELL, Mont. and SAINT PETERSBURG, Fla., Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Solstice Innovations, Inc., a technology software company modernizing property and casualty insurance, announced that its long-term vision is taking shape. The company's innovative Equinox™ SaaS platform was designed, constructed, and launched natively in the cloud. Equinox™ supports multiple perils and lines of business on one homogeneous insurance ecosystem for both insurance carriers and MGAs.

Founded by Travis Pine and Theresa "TJ" Johnston, the Solstice leadership team has deep roots in insurance technology. The duo previously built one of the most successful National Flood Insurance Program ("NFIP") platforms and business-services operations, now the largest in its industry. At the time, clients frequently asked whether that system could be used for other property and casualty lines.

Because it was purpose-built solely for NFIP business, the answer always had to be, "No."

"That question became the spark for Solstice," said Travis Pine, Co-Founder and CEO. "We learned a lot from our clients in building that company, mostly around the broader challenges and deficiencies in the insurance systems they were using, and I started taking note of similar patterns in pain points across carriers of all sizes. That was the genesis of Solstice; so we set out to create an easily configurable and modular SaaS platform that finally puts the power back in the insurance carrier and MGA's hands and not leaving them at the mercy of their software vendors. Further, our business model aligns us as partners with our carrier and MGA clients, incentivizing us to help them grow their business through innovation, and not penalizing them with endless IT Services costs. We've built and launched a truly revolutionary insurance ecosystem that can support any line of insurance business, from homeowners and private flood, to NFIP and more. Today, that vision is a reality."

In 2025, Solstice launched its first private flood client and two NFIP clients on the Equinox™ platform, with more onboarding in 2026. And Solstice is excited to announce it will be adding two new, Florida-based homeowners clients in 2026 — all running on the same holistic platform, Equinox™.

"This milestone validates everything we set out to accomplish," added Theresa 'TJ' Johnston, Co-Founder and President. "The industry no longer has to choose between modern technology and complex compliance. Solstice proves you can have both. From an operational perspective, we're seeing the platform deliver measurable efficiencies across underwriting, claims, and customer service, saving our clients both time and money. That's exactly the impact we envisioned."

Equinox™ unifies policy, billing, claims, and agency management into a single configurable environment, enabling insurers to launch new products quickly and reduce the cost of compliance and integration. Its multi-peril flexibility positions Solstice as one of the most adaptive technology providers in the P&C insurance market and puts Solstice on the map as one of the industry's fastest-growing technology solution providers.

About Solstice Innovations

Solstice Innovations, Inc. (https://solstice.tech) delivers advanced, configurable SaaS solutions that simplify complex insurance operations. Its flagship platform, Equinox™, brings intelligent automation, data-driven workflows, and multi-peril flexibility to NFIP flood, private flood, homeowners, and other P&C lines of business. Follow Solstice on LinkedIn (@Solstice Innovations) for updates.

