Solstice Raises Series A to Radically Accelerate Pharma Commercialization

Transformation Capital leads $21M investment in Solstice, enabling pharma brands to slash medical, legal, and regulatory marketing review cycles from weeks to less than 48 hours

NEW YORK, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Solstice, the AI-native marketing agency accelerating pharma commercialization, today announced it has raised $21 million in Series A funding led by Transformation Capital with participation from Twelve Below, Virtue Ventures and others. The round brings total funding to approximately $25 million. The capital will fuel go-to-market expansion, accelerate product development and enable Solstice to grow its team across product and customer-facing functions. Few business challenges are as high-stakes and time-sensitive as commercializing a new drug or medical product.

Biopharma companies are projected to spend more than $100 billion on commercialization efforts. Yet, the process of transforming clinical evidence into compliant marketing campaigns has barely changed over the past decades. A single marketing asset, even something as routine as an email, often takes three months to move through medical, legal and regulatory (MLR) review. With shrinking patent exclusivity windows, every additional month of delay means fewer patients receiving a therapeutic.

"We built Solstice to help life sciences teams bring therapeutics to market faster by unifying content creation, medical review and performance insights in a single AI-native system that generates beautiful content, grounds every claim in clinical evidence before MLR review and measures what content will actually move the needle in driving physician and patient action," said Aris Saxena, co-founder and CEO of Solstice. "Our customers used to run three review cycles per asset; now they run one or two at most, and content that used to take months goes out in 10 days. Most importantly, they create more personalized, higher-performing content that helps them compete in increasingly crowded biopharma markets."

Solstice pairs AI-native technology with in-house subject-matter experts to replace traditional workflows among marketing agencies, regulatory teams and in-house marketers. The platform ingests a brand's clinical data, FDA documents and approved literature to build a grounded understanding of the product to quickly generate digital campaigns, programmatic ads and patient and healthcare provider communications. Every asset is created and reviewed using a combination of Solstice's proprietary pharmaceutical marketing models as well as the company's in-house experts for both compliance and taste, and is scored on its likelihood of MLR approval for review before it reaches the regulatory team. Solstice then measures content performance to predict the highest-performing assets and produce novel content that drives physician and patient engagement. The result is a faster path to attributable, compliant content without sacrificing the expertise pharma brands require.

"Before Solstice, getting a single marketing asset through MLR could take weeks of back-and-forth that delayed launch and healthcare provider outreach," said Kristine Saffrin, marketing director, Alexion Pharmaceuticals. "Now we move from draft to approved in days, which means our team can actually deliver on the personalization and pace a modern brand demands."

Solstice customers launch campaigns 12 times faster than they would via traditional agencies, enabling content to move from concept to MLR submission in under 48 hours and be market-ready in roughly 10 days. As a result, teams are producing nearly three times more high-quality, tasteful and effective content per quarter and reducing the average number of MLR reviews per asset from 3.2 rounds to 1.2 rounds.

"Bringing a new drug to market is one of the most valuable and heavily regulated processes in healthcare, yet the commercialization workflow has barely changed in decades," said Vinay Shah, Partner and Founding Team Member at Transformation Capital. "Solstice is using AI to fix that — helping pharma brands move faster without compromising compliance. Customers are already seeing real results via faster reviews and meaningful cost savings. We're thrilled to lead this round and partner with the Solstice team."

The Series A follows a year of rapid commercial growth for the company, which now serves over a dozen pharmaceutical companies, including several of the top 20 pharmaceutical brands across therapeutic areas, including oncology, immunology and metabolic diseases.

To learn more or request a demo, visit www.solsticehealth.co.

About Solstice:

Solstice is the AI-native marketing agency for pharma brands. The company pairs AI technology with in-house experts to generate, review and activate compliant marketing content at speed, replacing the traditional handoffs between agencies, regulatory teams and in-house marketers. Headquartered in New York, Solstice is backed by leading investors including Transformation Capital, Twelve Below, Virtue Ventures, Ford Street Ventures, Go Global Ventures, Cory Capital and others. For more information, visit https://www.solsticehealth.co/.

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SOURCE Solstice Health