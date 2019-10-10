Solstice Set to Host FWD19, Annual Digital Innovation Summit

CHICAGO, Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Solstice, part of the global digital transformation firm Kin + Carta, is set to host the fourth edition of FWD, its annual digital innovation summit. FWD 2019 will take place next Wednesday, October 16 at Morgan Manufacturing in downtown Chicago.

FWD will showcase keynote presentations by award-winning producer Brian Grazer and astrophotographer Jon Carmichael. The one-day tech summit will also feature executives from Google, John Deere, Wells Fargo, Gordon Food Service, Whirpool, and more giving rapid-fire TED-style talks.

The summit will feature next-generation experiences developed by Solstice Labs. Across four emerging tech installations, attendees will explore everything from computer visioning to blockchain to the future of mobile experiences.

"At Solstice Labs we try to explore and demonstrate the art of the possible with emerging technologies," said Chris Weiland, CTO and Director of Solstice Labs. "At FWD, we'll explore not only the technologies themselves, but the challenges, the user experience implications, societal implications, and, of course, the business value that these new technologies will drive."

Each interactive demo at FWD will allow attendees not to merely talk about the tech, but to experience it firsthand. IdentifAI will demonstrate how the lines are blurring between our physical and the digital worlds. FWDcoin will let attendees be part of a blockchain-based digital incentive platform to raise money for charities. When stepping into ConnectLive, FWD attendees will be immersed in the future of work. And Koko will merge artificial with emotional intelligence to help advance the human condition.

