Solstice Studios Names Crossmedia Its Agency of Record

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Solstice Studios, a Los Angeles based independent movie studio that develops, fully finances, produces, sells internationally and distributes wide-release feature films in the U.S, has elected independent media agency Crossmedia Inc. as its first agency of record. Unhinged, opening August 28, 2020, will be the studio's first film and the agency's first campaign. The film stars Academy Award-winner Russell Crowe and Caren Pistorius and is directed by Derrick Borte.

It is a significant win for the nearly 20-year-old New York City-based agency, which opened an office in Philadelphia in 2011 and expanded to LA in 2012. "This is the first time Crossmedia — XM — is getting into the entertainment studio business and it's taking us in an amazing new direction. We're extremely excited because we match unbelievably well with Solstice — and we're thrilled to be part of the growth of their company," said David Heimlich, Executive Director, Crossmedia LA.

Brian Dailey, EVP Media at Solstice Studios echoed that sentiment, "We're so excited to be working with an agency whose mindset and philosophies closely mirror our holistic approach to media. We look forward to building our future together!"

Solstice awarded the business to Crossmedia LA after a rigorous review process that included a long and diverse list of agencies. The Solstice team was impressed with Crossmedia's expertise in analytics and technical audience management as well as their integration of creative and media, commitment to transparency, and desire to co-build an analytics audience technology stack. They also found great value in Crossmedia's proprietary advanced analytics offerings, as well as in the strength of their integrated media planning and execution teams.

About Crossmedia: Crossmedia, Inc. is an independent, minority-owned communications planning and media services agency. Headquartered in NYC with offices in Philadelphia and Los Angeles, the agency is aligned with the global Crossmedia family of brands. It works collaboratively with owner-managed Crossmedia, GmbH in Germany, with offices in Düsseldorf, Hamburg, and Berlin. Crossmedia Inc. and Crossmedia GmbH jointly own Crossmedia Worldwide, which opened in London in 2017. Combined, the Crossmedia family employees more than 500 worldwide who work for clients including Nordstrom Rack, Capital Group, Champion Pet Foods, White Castle, Supercuts, US Bank, Hertz, and Expedia. For more about Crossmedia, visit www.xmedia.com .

About Solstice Studios: Solstice Studios is an independent movie company based in Los Angeles, founded in October 2018 with $400 million in capitalization. The firm develops, fully finances, produces, sells internationally and distributes feature films in the U.S. on a wide-release basis. Solstice plans to produce 3-5 movies per year for a global audience—generally in the $20-80M budget range. It also plans to co-finance or acquire another 2-3 films per year for wide US distribution. The company has a partnership with Ingenious Media.

The Solstice team has a $5 billion production track record and is expected to grow to 65 people in its first year. The company's founders are: President & CEO Mark Gill, Production Heads Andrew Gunn and Guy Botham, and Marketing/Strategy Head Vincent Bruzzese. The senior team also includes Acquisitions & International Head Crystal Bourbeau; Business & Legal Affairs Head Karen Barna; Chief Financial Officer Shaun Williams, and Head of Distribution Shari Hardison. solstice-studios.com .

