Solstice West Residential Treatment Center Clinical Team Receives Additional Certifications in Clinical Modalities for Trauma Therapy

LAYTON, Utah, Feb. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Solstice West , a leading Residential Treatment Center in Layton, Utah, for females ages 14-17, has completed additional training and certifications in industry leading clinical modalities to its holistic approach to trauma therapy. Clinicians and therapeutic staff are now certified in techniques including Brainspotting, Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR) and Radically Open Dialectical Behavioral Therapy (RO DBT) to help students process traumatic life events more effectively.

Brainspotting and EMDR address unprocessed trauma in the brain, while RO DBT seeks to resolve issues related to overcontrol.

Solstice West specializes in therapy for teenage girls suffering from trauma, loss, attachment issues and addiction patterns. Its clinicians receive intensive training in interventions that promote a relationship-based therapeutic process. Recent courses include The Physiology of Trauma: Toxic Stress and Tetratogens Impact on the Body and Nervous System, Mounted or Equine Connected EMDR and The Dangers of Vaping: Understanding Substance-Related/Addictive Disorders.

Emphasizing mind-body connection, Solstice West's clinical team works closely with residential staff to implement new modalities and create a supportive environment for students. According to Clinical Director Jaime Palmer, MSW, LCSW, "We know that highly complex problems require specialized approaches. This starts with employing the right people and giving them ongoing training to support our girls and their families." Palmer says that with the right team, therapists and students form healthy, trusting relationships that lead to healing.

Clinician training includes trauma-focused cognitive behavioral therapy and equine-assisted therapy, eye-movement desensitization and reprocessing, dialectic behavior therapy (DBT) and somatic experiencing.

Staff at Solstice West have diverse backgrounds and education to serve teens seeking treatment, including degrees in psychology, social work, secondary education, psychiatry, experiential education and criminal justice.

Residents participate in individualized and group therapy, academic learning, outdoor recreation and community service.

To learn more about Solstice West Residential Treatment Center, visit their website at https://solsticertc.com/ or contact them at (866) 278-3345.

