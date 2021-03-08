Solta Medical Announces the U.S. Launch of The Clear + Brilliant® Touch Laser

"The new innovative features of the Clear + Brilliant ® Touch laser are designed to make the system easier and more convenient to use. Aesthetic providers can now more efficiently offer patients a complete treatment using two wavelengths by seamlessly switching between the Original and Perméa ® handpieces during one appointment. We believe physicians and their patients will experience a real advantage with the new Clear + Brilliant ® Touch laser," said Tom Hart, global vice president, Solta Medical. "As pioneers in the aesthetic market, Solta Medical has continued to evolve the Clear + Brilliant ® technology to improve upon the efficiency and convenience that physicians and their patients have come to expect from Solta Medical."

In addition to offering easy access to both the Original and Perméa® handpieces in the compact system, the Clear + Brilliant® Touch laser also includes a user-friendly touchscreen, a simple training mode to simulate treatment without emitting laser energy and a smart charting assistant that automatically tracks treatment progress with the ability to export patient treatment charts.



"The Clear + Brilliant® laser is an easy-to-use and transportable system that has been a mainstay in my practice for years. The new system, the Clear + Brilliant® Touch laser offers even more versatility, for my patients. Having the option to use both wavelengths seamlessly during one appointment will be a welcome addition to my practice and to my patients," said Jeffrey S. Dover, M.D., FRCPC, a board-certified dermatologist in Boston, MA.

About the Clear + Brilliant® Laser

Solta Medical's Clear + Brilliant® laser, which has been a pioneer in preventative* skin treatments and a leader in the laser treatment landscape since 2011, has delivered more than 2.5 million procedures. Supported by robust evidence-based data that includes more than 15 clinical studies, the Clear + Brilliant® laser uses fractional laser technology to create structural and functional changes to the skin, helping to prevent* the early signs of aging, maintain youthful looking skin and improve the skin's overall appearance.

About Solta Medical

Solta Medical, part of the Ortho Dermatologics business of Bausch Health Companies Inc., is a global leader in the medical aesthetics market that helps drive revenue growth to aesthetic practices by providing innovative and effective skin rejuvenation and body contouring solutions. Solta Medical's vision is to develop and support trusted aesthetic brands that provide value and lasting growth to physicians and patients. These include the Thermage® RF systems, Fraxel® laser, Clear + Brilliant® laser and VASER® ultrasonic systems. More than six million procedures have been performed with Solta Medical's portfolio of products around the world. More information can be found at www.solta.com.

About Bausch Health

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX: BHC) is a global company whose mission is to improve people's lives with our health care products. We develop, manufacture and market a range of pharmaceutical, medical device and over-the-counter products, primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology and dermatology. We are delivering on our commitments as we build an innovative company dedicated to advancing global health. More information can be found at www.bauschhealth.com.

*Preventative treatment refers to prevention of worsening of fine lines or wrinkles due to aging or sun damage.

