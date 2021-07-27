Soltage Closes $130M Debt Facility led by Silicon Valley Bank to Finance National Solar Portfolio

JERSEY CITY, N.J., July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Soltage LLC , a leading independent renewable power producer, and Silicon Valley Bank, an innovative bank active in the renewable energy and technology sector, announced that it raised a $130M debt facility led by Silicon Valley Bank. The investment will finance a 110 MW national portfolio of projects across six states: North Carolina, South Carolina, Maine, Illinois, Virginia and Maryland.

The construction of this portfolio will be staged over the next three quarters, with construction currently underway on ten projects across four states. Customers purchasing electricity from the projects financed through this debt vehicle include Investor Owned Utilities buying power under Public Utility Regulatory Policies Act (PURPA) contracts, community solar subscribers and corporations purchasing power from the portfolio to meet clean energy goals and lower energy costs.

Silicon Valley Bank is the Sole Coordinating Lead Arranger of the debt facility with three other banks included as lenders. This facility includes an optional $100M expansion feature to finance additional projects beyond the current set of identified projects. This announcement marks the latest development for the Soltage Iris capital vehicle, following Soltage and Harrison Street's $250M commitment in March 2021 to deliver 450 MW of new solar, solar+storage and standalone storage development across the United States.

"Soltage continues to provide stable investment opportunities for capital providers who are looking for bankable approaches to sustainable infrastructure investment," said Sripradha Ilango, Soltage CFO. "We are pleased to continue to bring to market high quality project portfolios that open avenues for corporations, utilities and families to adopt solar power and achieve decarbonization priorities."

"We are at a critical point where funding domestic infrastructure to bring more clean energy online in the United States is of the utmost importance," said Bret Turner, Market Manager at Silicon Valley Bank. "Our team is proud to work with Soltage to support building these essential zero carbon energy projects in key locations across the country."

This announcement is part of a continued movement of mainstream investors looking to solar and other renewable infrastructure assets for long-term investment opportunities. Soltage has deployed over $1B into clean energy assets across the US since its founding in 2005.

About Soltage

Soltage is a leader in the development, financing and operation of distributed utility-scale solar assets for commercial, industrial and municipal customers across the United States. Soltage has developed more than 100 solar energy projects with more than 400 MW total distributed generating capacity under construction and management. Soltage is backed by a group of investors including Prudential Capital Group and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey. For more information, visit www.soltage.com .

About Silicon Valley Bank

For nearly 40 years, Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) has helped innovative companies and their investors move bold ideas forward, fast. SVB provides targeted financial services and expertise through its offices in innovation centers around the world. With commercial, international and private banking services, SVB helps address the unique needs of innovators.

SVB's project finance group works with project owners, sponsors and investors to finance large residential, commercial and industrial, and utility-scale projects. Learn more at svb.com/industry-solutions/cleantech-and-sustainability.

SOURCE Soltage

Related Links

http://www.soltage.com

