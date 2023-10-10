SOLTECH Announces Expansion into AI & ML Services

SOLTECH

10 Oct, 2023, 08:00 ET

Empowering Organizations to Harness the Power of AI/ML Technology

ATLANTA, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SOLTECH, the leading national provider of custom software development, technology consulting and IT staffing solutions, announced today its expansion into offering Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) services. This expansion is aimed at equipping businesses with the necessary knowledge and tools to benefit from the latest advancements in AI/ML technologies.

With the increasing prominence of AI/ML in the technology landscape, many organizations feel the need to incorporate AI strategies to maintain a competitive edge. SOLTECH aims to simplify this transition and empower businesses with these AI/ML solutions:

  • AI Education for Business & Technology Leaders: Equips leaders with knowledge about the latest advancements in AI, its capabilities, potential uses, legal and regulatory implications, and more.
  • AI/ML Suitability Assessment: Provides businesses with insights into the applicability of AI/ML to their specific challenges. This holistic service evaluates the business problem, available data, technical infrastructure, potential AI/ML approaches, risks, and delivers actionable recommendations and implementation roadmaps.
  • AI/ML Solution Design: Includes scope definition, data analysis, model selection, prototyping, deployment strategies, and post-deployment monitoring and optimization, ensuring that the designed solution aligns with the business's objectives, is scalable, and delivers the anticipated benefits.

"SOLTECH's entry into AI and ML services is our response to the evolving needs of our customers," said Tim Smith, co-CEO of SOLTECH. "Our goal is to help organizations harness the power of AI and ML, turning insights into actions and ensuring they're set up for success in this transformative era."

For more information about SOLTECH and its new AI and ML services, please visit us here.

About SOLTECH
Founded in 1998, SOLTECH is an award-winning national custom software development, IT staffing, and consulting firm known for providing strategic technology solutions to businesses nationwide. They focus on elevating, inspiring, and solving a full range of business problems for a diverse set of clients that require web, mobile, platform, machine learning, and data-centric software solutions, as well as staffing solutions for contract and permanent IT positions. SOLTECH's overarching purpose is to make the world a better place by bringing to life innovative software solutions that make our lives easier, safer, healthier, and more productive.

SOURCE SOLTECH

