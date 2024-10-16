SOLTECH Certified By the Women's Business Enterprise National Council

ATLANTA, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SOLTECH, a leading provider of custom software development, IT staffing, and technology consulting services, is proud to announce national certification as a Women's Business Enterprise by the Greater Women's Business Council (GWBC), a regional certifying partner of the Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC). WBENC is the gold standard for women-owned business certification in the United States.

"We are incredibly proud to achieve this certification as a Women's Business Enterprise," said Veanne Smith, CEO of SOLTECH. "It underscores the strength of our leadership and business practices, while positioning us to better support our clients' supplier diversity initiatives. This certification opens doors for us to connect with corporations and government agencies that actively seek to partner with women-owned businesses, which we believe will lead to meaningful, long-lasting relationships. Our team looks forward to contributing to a more diverse, innovative, and sustainable business landscape."

The WBENC standard of certification implemented by the GWBC is a meticulous process, including an in-depth review of the business and a site inspection. The certification process is designed to confirm the business is at least 51% owned, operated, and controlled by a woman or women, and that the business has appropriate structure and strategic business planning and implementation in place.

By including women-owned businesses among their suppliers, corporations and government agencies demonstrate their commitment to fostering diversity and the continued development of their supplier diversity programs, which in turn empowers women as leaders and brings about a more diverse, balanced and sustainable economy.

WBENC Certification combined with professional development and engagement in the WBENC network provides unsurpassed opportunities year-round, both virtually and in-person, for women-owned businesses to grow and expand their business and innovation through events, programming and connections with major corporations and other WBEs.

About SOLTECH

Founded in 1998, SOLTECH is an award-winning national custom software development, IT staffing, and consulting firm known for providing strategic technology solutions to businesses nationwide. They focus on elevating, inspiring, and solving a full range of business problems for a diverse set of clients that require web, mobile, and data-centric software design solutions, as well as staffing for contract and permanent IT positions. Having maintained a strong focus on the latest advancements in technology such as data and analytics, artificial intelligence and cloud computing, SOLTECH is poised to tackle the evolving technological landscape and deliver transformative solutions for its clients. Their over-arching purpose is to make the world a better place by bringing to life innovative software solutions that make our lives easier, safer, healthier, and more productive. For more information, visit soltech.net.

About WBENC

Founded in 1997, WBENC is the nation's leader in women's business development and the leading third-party certifier of businesses owned and operated by women, with more than 18,000 certified Women's Business Enterprises, 14 national Regional Partner Organizations, and more than 500 Corporate Members, most of which are Fortune 500. Thousands of corporations representing America's most prestigious brands, as well as many states, cities, and other entities, look for and accept WBENC Certification. Through the Women Owned initiative, WBENC also is a leader in supporting consumer-oriented female entrepreneurs and those who do business with them by raising awareness for why, where and how to buy Women Owned. For more information, visit www.wbenc.org and www.buywomenowned.com.

