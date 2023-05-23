SOLTECH EARNS NATIONAL ACCLAIM AS BEST AND BRIGHTEST COMPANY TO WORK FOR

Proudly Receiving the Prestigious Recognition for a Second Consecutive Year!

ATLANTA, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SOLTECH, a nationally acclaimed custom software development, IT staffing, and technology consulting firm headquartered in Atlanta, has once again received the distinguished honor of being recognized as one of the Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® in the Nation by the National Association for Business Resources (NABR). The prestigious accolade is reserved for organizations that exhibit outstanding human resource practices and a commitment to employee well-being, including compensation, benefits, and employee solutions.

"We are honored to receive the prestigious award as one of America's Best and Brightest Companies to Work For! This recognition speaks volumes about our unwavering dedication to our employees and our success in fostering a company culture that inspires passion, inclusivity, and fulfillment," expressed Tim Smith, Co-CEO of SOLTECH.

According to the NABR, this award honors the most innovative and thoughtful companies in respect to their human resources approach, recognizing the most influential, trend-setting companies in America.

"The companies that made the list of Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® are truly remarkable. Given today's need for talent and retention of talent, these companies have proven they are superior to market conditions. They are elite thinkers, and this honor demonstrates their commitment to excellence," said Jennifer Kluge, President and CEO of NABR and The Best and Brightest Program.

About SOLTECH
Founded in 1998, SOLTECH is an award-winning national custom software development, IT staffing, and consulting firm known for providing strategic technology solutions to businesses nationwide. They focus on elevating, inspiring, and solving a full range of business problems for a diverse set of clients that require web, mobile, platform, machine learning, and data-centric software solutions, as well as staffing solutions for contract and permanent IT positions. SOLTECH's overarching purpose is to make the world a better place by bringing to life innovative software solutions that make our lives easier, safer, healthier, and more productive. 

About the Best and Brightest Program
The Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® is a national program that provides the business community with the opportunity to gain recognition, showcase their best practices and demonstrate why they are an ideal place for employees to work. This national program celebrates companies that are making better business, creating richer lives, and building a stronger community.

