SOLTECH Earns Prestigious Clutch Champion Award

ATLANTA, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SOLTECH, a national leader in custom software development, technology consulting, and IT staffing solutions, proudly announces its recognition as a 2023 Clutch Champion by Clutch, the premier global marketplace for B2B service providers. This accolade celebrates the top 10% of entities in the Clutch Global rankings, acknowledging those who have demonstrated unparalleled industry expertise and commitment to delivering outstanding results.

The Clutch Champions award is bestowed upon service providers who stand out in their field for their exceptional performance and client satisfaction. This year, SOLTECH joins this elite group, selected from over 280,000 businesses worldwide, marking a significant milestone in its journey of excellence and innovation.

"We are immensely proud to be recognized in the 2023 Fall Clutch Champions list. This honor is a direct reflection of the positive feedback from our valued clients and is a testament to the unwavering commitment of our team at SOLTECH and our leadership in the Custom Software Development & IT Staffing sectors. " said Tim Smith, co-CEO of SOLTECH.

Clutch CEO Sonny Ganguly expressed his enthusiasm for the winners: "This year's honorees represent the best of the best on our platform, and I am thrilled to celebrate and commend these champions for their ongoing achievements and dedication to consistently exceeding their clients' expectations. The companies named to this list continue to set the bar high. Their devotion has not only enriched our platform but has also inspired others to strive for similar levels of distinction."

As SOLTECH continues to pave the way in the technology services industry, this recognition from Clutch serves as a testament to its unwavering commitment to excellence and client success.

For more information about SOLTECH, please visit us here.

About SOLTECH

Founded in 1998, SOLTECH is an award-winning national custom software development, IT staffing, and consulting firm known for providing strategic technology solutions to businesses nationwide. They focus on elevating, inspiring, and solving a full range of business problems for a diverse set of clients that require web, mobile, platform, machine learning, and data-centric software solutions, as well as staffing solutions for contract and permanent IT positions. SOLTECH's overarching purpose is to make the world a better place by bringing to life innovative software solutions that make our lives easier, safer, healthier, and more productive.

ABOUT CLUTCH

Clutch empowers better business decisions as the leading global marketplace of B2B service providers. More than 1 million business leaders start at Clutch each month to read in-depth client interviews and discover trusted agency partners to meet their business needs. Clutch has been honored for the past 6 consecutive years as an Inc. 5000 fastest-growing company and by the Washington Business Journal as one of the 50 fastest growing private companies in the DC metro area for 2023.

