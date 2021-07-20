SOLTECH Named Best & Brightest Company To Work For® In Atlanta

ATLANTA, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SOLTECH, an Atlanta-based leader in custom software development, IT staffing, and technology consulting, today announced it has been recognized as one of Atlanta's Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® by the National Association for Business Resources (NABR). The award identifies and honors organizations that display a commitment to excellence in their human resource practices and employee enrichment, based on an assessment of categories, including communication and shared vision; diversity and inclusion; work-life balance; community initiatives and strategic company performance.

According to the NABR, this award honors the most innovative and thoughtful companies in respect to their human resources approach, recognizing the most influential, trend-setting companies across the country and regionally in focused programs.

"We are excited to be recognized for creating a culture and workplace that is dynamic and rewarding," said Tim Smith, CEO and President of SOLTECH. "It takes an entire team to achieve these types of accolades, so we credit this recognition to our dedicated staff at SOLTECH. This award illustrates our deep commitment to our employees, our team culture, and our commitment to creating a positive workplace and healthy work-life balance."

"The Best and Brightest is a powerful community of elite leaders who share ideas and practices and have proven they are employers of choice. Best and Brightest winning companies have also been a voice for important actions in creating a sustainable culture that works, ensuring the wellbeing of their employees come first," said Jennifer Kluge, President and CEO, Best and Brightest Programs.

About SOLTECH

Founded in 1998, SOLTECH is an award-winning custom software development, IT staffing, and consulting firm known for providing strategic technology solutions to local, regional, and national companies. They focus on elevating, inspiring, and solving a full range of business problems for a diverse set of clients that require web, mobile, platform, machine learning, and data-centric software solutions, as well as staffing solutions for contract and permanent IT positions. SOLTECH's business objectives include staying in front of business technology needs while building strong partnerships with their clients. Their overarching purpose is to make the world a better place by bringing to life innovative software solutions that make our lives easier, safer, healthier, and more productive. For more information, visit soltech.net.



About the Best and Brightest Program

The Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® is a national program that provides the business community with the opportunity to gain recognition, showcase their best practices and demonstrate why they are an ideal place for employees to work. This national program celebrates those companies that are making better business, creating richer lives and building a stronger community as a whole. It is presented annually in several markets, including Atlanta, Boston, Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Detroit, Houston, Miami, Milwaukee, Nashville, New York, Portland, San Diego, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, and nationally.

