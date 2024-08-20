SOLTECH NAMED ONE OF ATLANTA'S BEST PLACES TO WORK

SOLTECH Receives Atlanta Top Workplaces 2024 Award from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

ATLANTA, Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SOLTECH, a leading provider of custom software development, IT staffing, and technology consulting services, has been honored with the prestigious Top Workplaces 2024 award by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. This marks the fourth consecutive year that SOLTECH has been recognized as one of Atlanta's top workplaces. Earlier this year, SOLTECH was also recognized as one of the Best & Brightest Companies to Work For in 2024, achieving that accolade for the fourth consecutive year as well.

The Atlanta Top Workplaces list is determined entirely by employee feedback, gathered anonymously through a third-party survey administered by a leading employee engagement technology provider. The survey measures various aspects of workplace culture, including themes such as Respect & Support, Growth Enablement, and Empowerment to Execute.

"Being named a Top Workplace for the fourth year in a row is incredibly meaningful to us because it reflects the true heartbeat of SOLTECH—our people," said Veanne Smith, CEO of SOLTECH. "At SOLTECH, we strive to create an environment where every team member feels supported, empowered, and inspired to grow both personally and professionally. This recognition is not just an award; it's a celebration of the culture we've built together. We're committed to continuing this journey and fostering a workplace where innovation, collaboration, and well-being thrive."

"Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they're allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends."

About SOLTECH

Founded in 1998, SOLTECH is an award-winning national custom software development, IT staffing, and consulting firm known for providing strategic technology solutions to businesses nationwide. They focus on elevating, inspiring, and solving a full range of business problems for a diverse set of clients that require web, mobile, and data-centric software design solutions, as well as staffing for contract and permanent IT positions. Having maintained a strong focus on the latest advancements in technology such as data and analytics, artificial intelligence and cloud computing, SOLTECH is poised to tackle the evolving technological landscape and deliver transformative solutions for its clients. Their over-arching purpose is to make the world a better place by bringing to life innovative software solutions that make our lives easier, safer, healthier, and more productive. For more information, visit soltech.net.

About Energage

Making the world a better place to work together.™ Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 14 years of culture research and the results from 22 million employees surveyed across more than 66,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit topworkplaces.com .

