Soltech Opens New Office In Florida

ATLANTA, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SOLTECH, an Atlanta-based leader in custom software development, IT staffing, and technology consulting, today announced it will be opening a new office in Florida to accommodate its rapid client growth, and regional demand for staffing and software development solution services.

The new office is located at 9 Barracuda Lane, Suite 203, in Key Largo, Fla., where the company plans to grow its current client base and add staff to meet the increasing demand for top technology talent and specialized technology services. Due to the impacts of COVID-19, the majority of new hires will be working remotely.

"The decision to expand our presence into Florida is an exciting development in the history of our company," said Tim Smith, CEO, and president of SOLTECH. "The demand for custom software development solutions and staffing support is stronger than ever before, and we are excited to bring our unique offering to Florida. We understand the complexity behind hiring top talent and creating great software and look forward to offering these services to a broader community."

The company experienced a 16-percent growth in 2020, with a strong start in the first quarter of 2021. The company plans to gradually develop the new location, with an initial focus on growing staffing resources in the area to support current Florida-based customers. SOLTECH also plans to actively grow its Florida customer base by offering custom software development and IT staffing solutions to businesses in the surrounding area.

According to the CompTIA Cyberstates 2021 report , the Sunshine State is projected to add 16,000 net new tech jobs in 2021. The study states Florida should see a 2.7-percent growth rate in new jobs, outpacing the national average of 2 percent.





SOLTECH is currently Atlanta's premiere custom software development and IT staffing firm offering services from high-level IT strategy, to building mobile and web applications , to the recruitment and placement of top technology talent. With over two decades of experience, SOLTECH focuses on elevating, inspiring, and solving a full range of business problems for a diverse set of clients that require design and implementation of web and mobile applications ; platform-based solutions; AI and machine learning; and a host of cloud-based and data-driven software solutions. SOLTECH also offers IT Staffing services that include placements for contract labor, contract-to-hire, and direct-hire IT positions. SOLTECH's clients include nationally recognized companies such as LG Electronics, Brian Tumor Network, Nexus, Cognia, Aveanna, Greenworks Lending, and Fora Financial.

"Staffing right now is a challenge for businesses everywhere and we have a myriad of solutions to address those needs," added Smith. "We are thrilled to be part of the Florida business community and help it grow and prosper."

