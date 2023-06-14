SOLTECH Powers Ahead with Strategic Expansion: Bolsters Team and Diversifies Service Offerings

In response to growing technological demands, leading software solutions provider augments capabilities, reaffirming its commitment to helping clients conquer digital complexities.

ATLANTA, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SOLTECH, the leading Atlanta-based national provider of custom software development, technology consulting and IT staffing solutions, announced today its strategic expansion in terms of both team and service offerings. This expansion aims to enhance its capacity to serve a wider range of clientele and to better address the evolving challenges in the technology landscape.

SOLTECH's expansion aligns with market trends and the increasing technological demands across diverse sectors. As businesses undergo rapid digital transformation, the need for expert guidance becomes paramount. Answering this call, SOLTECH rises to the occasion with an amplified team of skilled IT professionals and an expanded range of services, ready to navigate the intricate landscape of technological complexities.

"SOLTECH has always been dedicated to providing our clients with innovative solutions that solve their most pressing problems. With our expanded team and services, we will be able to provide a broader array of solutions to meet the ever-evolving needs of our clients," said Tim Smith, co-CEO and co-founder of SOLTECH.

As part of this expansion, SOLTECH is broadening its service portfolio to grow its existing innovative solutions. These include advanced data analytics, software design consulting, fractional CTO support, technology strategy and advisement, and project rescue. With these additions, SOLTECH is well-positioned to offer comprehensive technology consulting services that will empower businesses to stay ahead in the digital race.

SOLTECH's expansion demonstrates their dedication to adapting to the evolving digital landscape, supporting client growth with advanced technology solutions that enhance customer satisfaction and fuel the company's future growth.

About SOLTECH

Founded in 1998, SOLTECH is an award-winning national custom software development, IT staffing, and consulting firm known for providing strategic technology solutions to businesses nationwide. They focus on elevating, inspiring, and solving a full range of business problems for a diverse set of clients that require web, mobile, platform, machine learning, and data-centric software solutions, as well as staffing solutions for contract and permanent IT positions. SOLTECH's overarching purpose is to make the world a better place by bringing to life innovative software solutions that make our lives easier, safer, healthier, and more productive.

