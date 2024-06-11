SOLTECH Recognized as a Clutch Global Leader for Spring 2024

SOLTECH NAMED TOP B2B COMPANY FOR CUSTOM SOFTWARE DEVELOPMENT & IT STAFFING SERVICES

ATLANTA, June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SOLTECH today announced its recognition as a 2024 Spring Global Award winner for custom software development and IT staffing services on Clutch, the leading global marketplace of B2B service providers. Honorees are selected based on their industry expertise and ability to deliver scores that are calculated based on the client feedback from thousands of reviews published on Clutch.

"We are extremely proud to have been acknowledged with two distinct awards on the Clutch Champions list. This recognition directly reflects the positive feedback from our esteemed clients and stands as a testament to the steadfast dedication of our team at SOLTECH, as well as our leadership in the Custom Software Development & IT Staffing sectors," said Veanne Smith, co-CEO of SOLTECH.

The Clutch Champions award is given to service providers who excel in their industry through outstanding performance and client satisfaction. This year marks the second in a row that SOLTECH has been named a Clutch Champion, chosen from over 280,000 businesses globally. This recognition highlights SOLTECH's commitment to excellence and innovation.

"It is a joy to witness the incredible success of leading companies worldwide on our platform, and an even greater joy to recognize these companies as Clutch Global honorees," said Sonny Ganguly, Clutch CEO. "Their dedication to delivering next-level services to clients has not only bolstered their own success but empowered numerous clients to thrive as well. In recognizing this Spring's Clutch Global honorees, we aim to showcase industry leaders and encourage connections for Clutch users seeking tailored services to achieve their goals."

Learn more about SOLTECH, and read SOLTECH client reviews on the Clutch marketplace.

About SOLTECH

Founded in 1998, SOLTECH is an award-winning national custom software development, IT staffing, and consulting firm known for providing strategic technology solutions to businesses nationwide. They focus on elevating, inspiring, and solving a full range of business problems for a diverse set of clients that require web, mobile, platform, machine learning, and data-centric software solutions, as well as staffing solutions for contract and permanent IT positions. SOLTECH's overarching purpose is to make the world a better place by bringing to life innovative software solutions that make our lives easier, safer, healthier, and more productive.

ABOUT CLUTCH

Clutch empowers better business decisions as the leading global marketplace of B2B service providers. More than 1 million business leaders start at Clutch each month to read in-depth client interviews and discover trusted agency partners to meet their business needs. Clutch has been honored for the past 6 consecutive years as an Inc. 5000 fastest-growing company and by the Washington Business Journal as one of the 50 fastest growing private companies in the DC metro area for 2023.

SOURCE SOLTECH