SOLTECH TRIUMPHS AS A PREMIER EMPLOYER

CLINCHING "TOP WORKPLACES" AND "BEST & BRIGHTEST COMPANIES TO WORK FOR" TITLES IN 2023

ATLANTA, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SOLTECH, an Atlanta headquartered national custom software development, IT staffing, and technology consulting firm, has made headlines once again, earning prestigious accolades for its outstanding work culture. For the third consecutive year, SOLTECH has been recognized by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution as a 'Top Workplace' and by the National Association for Business Resources (NABR) as one of 'Atlanta's Best and Brightest Companies to Work For®'. These exceptional achievements showcase SOLTECH's dedication to fostering a supportive and dynamic work environment for its employees.

"We are very grateful to have achieved both of these awards for the third time in as many years. We believe this to be a testament to our team's dedication in creating and supporting a remarkable culture and we want to thank everyone for all they do to make SOLTECH an award-winning company!" said Tim Smith, co-CEO of SOLTECH.

The Best & Brightest Companies to Work For and Top Workplaces winner is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a survey administered by third party firm. The anonymous surveys uniquely measure over 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization.

"Those companies that made the list of Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® as well as those companies that continue to make the list are truly remarkable. They are elite thinkers and this honor demonstrates their commitment to excellence," said Jennifer Kluge, President and CEO of NABR and The Best and Brightest Program.

About SOLTECH

Founded in 1998, SOLTECH is an award-winning national custom software development, IT staffing, and consulting firm known for providing strategic technology solutions to businesses nationwide. They focus on elevating, inspiring, and solving a full range of business problems for a diverse set of clients that require web, mobile, and data-centric software design solutions, as well as staffing for contract and permanent IT positions. SOLTECH's business objectives include staying in front of business technology needs while building strong partnerships with their clients. Their over-arching purpose is to make the world a better place by bringing to life innovative software solutions that make our lives easier, safer, healthier and more productive. For more information, visit soltech.net.

About Energage

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 14 years of culture research and the results from 22 million employees surveyed across more than 66,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available.

About the Best and Brightest Program

The Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® is a national program that provides the business community with the opportunity to gain recognition, showcase their best practices and demonstrate why they are an ideal place for employees to work. This national program celebrates companies that are making better business, creating richer lives and building a stronger community as a whole.

