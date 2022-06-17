Soltius Middle East Announces Corporate Name Change to YASH Technologies Middle East

DUBAI, UAE, June 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Soltius Middle East, a division of YASH Technologies, has announced that it is adopting YASH Technologies Middle East as its corporate identity. As one of the region's most prominent technology solutions and services providers with a presence across all GCC countries and Africa, the new identity will further strengthen its commitment to serving the needs of its customers in this digital age.

The changed identity is effective immediately, and all the organization's communications throughout the calendar year of 2022 and beyond will reflect the same. However, the shipping and billing addresses and tax identification will remain unchanged.

Commenting on the exciting development, Bala Navuluri, Global COO, YASH Technologies, said, "We are delighted that Soltius ME has emerged as the technology services provider that organizations in the region trust for addressing some of the most complex digital transformation challenges. We are at an inflection point in our growth, ramping up our investments in local innovation centers, expanding delivery capabilities, and tapping into the best regional talent. Adopting the new identity will go a long way in strengthening our presence here."

In 2016, Soltius ME was acquired by YASH Technologies™. Operating as Soltius ME- Division of YASH Technologies, it has grown in size and stature to emerge as the 'Digital Partner of choice' of discerning businesses in the region. Apart from highly regarded SAP transformation skills, it has come to be recognized as a leader in addressing the business needs of Healthcare, Oil and Gas, Government, Process Manufacturing, Higher Education, and Retail verticals

"We are excited to adopt the new identity. Over the last six years, we have combined global services capability with a strong local presence to emerge as trusted transformation partners for some of the largest corporations and government entities in the region," said James Griffin- Managing Director, YASH Technologies Middle East. "We are expanding our presence by opening new delivery centers and business locations across the GCC, including Cairo and Dammam. New delivery centers in Doha and Muscat will follow," he added.

About YASH Technologies:

YASH Technologies focuses on enabling its customers to succeed and drive outcome-centric Digital Transformation throughout their enterprise. As a leading system integrator and outsourcing partner for large and fast-growing global clients, YASH combines operational and IT technology with flexible business models to enable value-driven innovation. YASH's customer-centric engagement framework integrates strong domain expertise and consulting capabilities with proprietary methodologies to provision digital, application, and infrastructure services. YASH serves its customers across six continents headquartered in the US, with delivery and sales centers globally. YASH is CMMI DEV V2.0 Level 5 & an ISO 9001:2015, ISO 27001:2013, and ISO 20000:2011 certified organization. For more information, please visit www.yash.com or email [email protected]

Media Contacts:

For United States & India

Sachin Kumar Singh

[email protected]

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1245393/YASH_Logo.jpg

SOURCE YASH Technologies