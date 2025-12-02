Solu Therapeutics Announces Presentation of Trial in Progress on STX-0712 for Treatment of Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia and Acute Myeloid Leukemia at ASH Annual Meeting

BOSTON, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Solu Therapeutics, a biotechnology company pioneering novel therapies to eliminate disease-driving cells in cancer, immunology, and other therapeutic areas, today announced that it will present details from its first-in-human Phase 1 clinical trial of STX-0712, the company's novel CCR2-CyTAC™ (Chemokine Receptor Type 2 Cytotoxicity Targeting Chimera) for the treatment of chronic myelomonocytic leukemia (CMML) and acute myeloid leukemia (AML) in a poster session at the American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting being held December 6–9, 2025, in Orlando, Florida.

The poster will highlight the design of the ongoing Phase 1, open-label, multicenter study, which is evaluating STX-0712 as monotherapy in patients with refractory or resistant CMML and relapsed or refractory monocytic or monocytic-predominant AML. Primary objectives include safety, determination of dose limiting toxicities, and determination of recommended Phase 2 dose. Secondary objectives include pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic characterization of STX-0712, tolerability, and preliminary evidence of antitumor activity. Key elements of the study design include dose escalation using a Bayesian Optimal Interval approach, planned dose expansion, and exploratory analyses assessing CCR2+ cell depletion, biomarkers, immune cell profiling and patient-reported outcomes.

STX-0712 is a CyTAC targeting the G-Protein Coupled Receptor CCR2, a selective marker expressed at high levels on malignant monocytes in these indications, which are key drivers in certain hematologic cancers. By targeting CCR2, STX-0712 is designed to selectively eliminate these malignant cells.

Presentation Details:

Abstract Title: A First-in-Human Study of STX-0712, a CCR2+ Cytotoxicity Targeting Chimera (CyTAC™), in Patients with Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia (CMML) and Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML)

Presenter: Guillermo Montalban Bravo, M.D., Department of Leukemia, Division of Cancer Medicine, MD Anderson Cancer Center

Date: Sunday, December 7, 2025

Time: 6:00pm-8:00pm EST

Location: Room OCCC- West Halls B3-B4

Session: 637. Myelodysplastic Syndromes: Clinical and Epidemiological: Poster II

Abstract Number: 14421

About Solu Therapeutics

Solu Therapeutics is a biotechnology company dedicated to developing next-generation therapeutics to eliminate disease-driving cells in cancer, immunology, and other therapeutic areas. The company's proprietary CyTAC™ (Cytotoxicity Targeting Chimera) and TicTAC™ (Therapeutic Index Control Targeting Chimera) platforms enable the development of innovative medicines that combine the target-binding capability of small molecules with the therapeutic power of biologics. Solu Therapeutics is committed to advancing the field of oncology, immunology, and other therapeutic areas by bringing transformative therapies to patients in need.

