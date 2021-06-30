Solubag USA announces partnership with PHARMAPACKS

MIAMI, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Solubag USA is pleased to announce its partnership with Pharmapacks (www.pharmapacks.com), a leading eCommerce enablement platform and retail seller for brands across major digital marketplaces.

Solubag USA specializes in the development of eco-friendly, water-soluble materials to minimize the use of plastics and their environmentally problematic bio-based substitutes. Solubag's globally patented technology uses polyvinyl alcohol to produce a new environmentally friendly, raw material that can not only be used in lieu of plastic but can also safely dissolve in water.

This partnership will allow Solubag to be introduced to Pharmapacks' wide network of partners across the country and will support Solubag in their continued expansion. In Solubag, Pharmapacks gains a unique partner that will help them pursue greener solutions in their packaging and operations. "We are so pleased to be working with such a promising and forward-thinking company like Solubag," said Andrew Vagenas, Chief Executive Officer of Pharmapacks. "This investment signals our continued commitment to becoming the most sustainable company that we can, and we are looking forward to collaborating further with Solubag on their innovative technology."

Cristian Olivares, Co-founder, and CEO of Solubag USA, noted that this relationship will "accelerate the development, distribution, and speed to market of its environmentally safe, raw material and growing list of plastic-free products. We have created the best team in the USA to make this happen, including Pharmapacks, Kevin Harrington, Steve Mandell, Peter Wallin, and Gregg Rosen, who are part of this journey."

Solubag's technology and products will advance the global environmental movement and set a new standard for safe packaging in all possible forms.

For more info: www.solubagusa.com or [email protected]

