Soluble Fertilizer Market to Witness Swift Growth Owing to Enhanced Demand From Horticulture Sector Till 2021 | Million Insights

Global Soluble Fertilizer Market is segmented on the basis of product type, application, and geography. Fertilizers are the substances added to raise the yield by supplying crops with the nutrients the soil lacks. Plants require minerals and nutrients that are present in soil. However, if they exist in a form that cannot be dissolved in water, the plants cannot consume them. Water-soluble fertilizer, as the name suggests, is a multi compound fertilizer that is dissolved in water. It is more easily absorbed by crops. Its utilization and absorption is relatively high as compared to conventional chemical fertilizers. Population explosion, urbanization, industrialization, and energy demand has increased the conversion of cropland to the other domestic and industrial uses.

In the past few years, practices related to soil fertility management have gained significance; thanks to loss of arable land and an increase in the demand for food. Soil fertility management practices occupy conservation tillage, rotation of the crop and optimal utilization of pesticides and fertilizers. Farmers around the globe are adopting soil management practices to enhance the quantity and quality of agricultural production. These methods comprise the use of chemicals and fertilizers for agricultural purposes. The rising adoption of soil management practices for maintaining soil nutrition will drive the soluble fertilizers market's growth in the years to come.

The main benefit of water soluble fertilizer is rapid impact, easier coverage, and ease of use. Thus, growth in demand for water soluble fertilizer is increasing rapidly. Water soluble fertilizers can also be applied more frequently than granular fertilizers. The rising awareness over organic farming may affect the use of water soluble fertilizers in the upcoming years. The key target audience of the soluble fertilizer market includes water-soluble fertilizer manufacturers, water-soluble fertilizer product exporters & importers, water-soluble fertilizer raw material suppliers, irrigation system manufacturers & suppliers, and fertilizers manufacturers.

Browse 125 page research report with TOC on "Global Soluble Fertilizer Market" at: https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/soluble-fertilizer-market

Based on product type, soluble fertilizer market is segmented into humic acid water-soluble, amino acid water-soluble, NPK water-soluble, and so on. Based on application, soluble fertilizer market is segmented into horticulture, crop, and so on. The segment "horticulture" is expected to be the fastest growing segment in future. Growth in demand for vegetables and fruits owing to the raised awareness with regards to their nutritional advantages and the increase in need for enhancement of crop productivity is driving the market for soluble fertilizers in the horticulture segment.

Based on geography, soluble fertilizer market is segmented into Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. Europe is the largest contributor to the soluble fertilizer due to the increase in use of water-soluble fertilizers through advanced agricultural techniques and rise in require for food security in the European countries. In 2015, Russia and Spain were the largest country-level markets in the European region. On the other hand, Asia Pacific is the fastest growing market for the soluble fertilizer. Economic developments in African countries are estimated to advantage the soluble fertilizer market in the years to come. Key players operating in the soluble fertilizer market are Haifa Chemicals, Yara, Arab Potash Company, Omex, Everris, Bunge, SQM, UralChem, ICL Fertilizers, Sinclair, Grow More, EuroChem Group, Mosaicco, Nutrite, Aries Agro, LemagroNV, Dongbu Farm Hannong, Stanley, Hebei Monbang, CNAMPGC Holding, Hanfeng, Batian, Kingenta, Sichuan Guoguang Agrochemical, Beijing Jinggeng Tianxia Agricultural Science and Technology, and Strongwill Group.

