Solugen Breaks Ground on Bioforge™ Marshall Facility, Bolstering U.S. Biomanufacturing Capabilities

The 500,000-square-foot Bioforge™ Marshall is being constructed on a 34-acre parcel adjacent to ADM's existing corn processing complex. The facility will utilize ADM-sourced dextrose to manufacture low-carbon organic acids for applications in water treatment, agriculture, energy, and home and personal care.

"Today's groundbreaking represents a key milestone in our growth journey, underscoring our commitment to innovation and the future of biomanufacturing in the U.S.," said Gaurab Chakrabarti, CEO and Co-Founder of Solugen. "As the demand for sustainable products continues to rise, we look forward to partnering with our customers in their decarbonization efforts."

Bioforge™ Marshall will house three modular trains, or production lines, boasting a total production capacity of up to 120 kilotonnes per annum (KTA) of product. The facility will employ up to 100 temporary workers during construction and is expected to create over 50 high-skill manufacturing jobs upon reaching full production.

The pioneering process employed by Solugen's Bioforge™ Marshall facility is estimated to avoid the emissions of up to 18 million kilograms of carbon dioxide (CO2) per year compared to the base case of similar petrochemical and fermentation-based products.

"Solugen's chemienzymatic technology is a transformative force in sustainable chemical manufacturing," said Sean Hunt, Co-Founder and CTO of Solugen. "The new facility will significantly increase our existing capabilities, enabling us to expand the market share of low-carbon chemistries."

Dextrose will serve as the primary feedstock, with an estimated 150 million pounds converted annually at full production. The facility will feature two dextrose pipelines connecting directly to the adjacent ADM plant, boosting production and significantly lowering the cost and emissions associated with transport.

"We are excited to be taking the next step in our partnership with Solugen and to help meet the increasing demand for sustainable products," said Chris Cuddy, Senior Vice President, President of ADM's Carbohydrate Solutions business unit. "Sustainability is core to ADM's purpose and one of the enduring global trends powering our strategic growth. Our partnership with Solugen offers another avenue in which ADM can diversify the products made from our corn stream and continue to support plant-based solutions for use in a wide variety of consumer and industrial products."

In support of the project, Solugen was awarded $760,000 in financial incentives from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development's Job Creation Fund (JCF).

"DEED is proud to support the advancement of sustainable biomanufacturing in Minnesota through our investment in Solugen's expansion to Marshall," said DEED Commissioner Matt Varilek. "This transformative project not only creates quality jobs but also builds upon our state's rich legacy of innovation. Congratulations to Solugen and thank you for your commitment to investing in Minnesota's future."

The facility, which is expected to come online in the fall of 2025, is primed to serve as a powerful economic driver for the city of Marshall. The investment demonstrates Solugen's commitment to onshoring domestic manufacturing while ensuring communities like Marshall reap the benefits of the growing bioeconomy.

"As a community deeply rooted in agriculture and innovation, we warmly welcome Solugen to Marshall," said City of Marshall Mayor Bob Byrnes. "We appreciate Solugen's commitment to sustainable development, job creation, and diversifying our industrial base. ADM's continued investment in Marshall has made opportunities like this possible. We look forward to strengthening these partnerships and advancing our mission of economic vitality and community well-being."

Solugen has initiated collaborations with local educational institutions and workforce development groups, including Marshall Public Schools, Minnesota West Community and Technical College, Southwest Minnesota State University (SMSU), Southwest Minnesota Private Industry Council, and Marshall Chamber of Commerce.

