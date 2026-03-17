Solugen Raises $50 Million to Scale Production of Azogen, a Low Carbon, Fast-Release Fertilizer Certified for Organic Farming

MONTREAL, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Solugen, a pioneer in sustainable agriculture solutions, is proud to announce a $50 million equity commitment led by Idealist Capital, a leading Canadian growth equity fund, in collaboration with Canada Growth Fund ("CGF"), a platform dedicated to accelerating the transition to a low-carbon economy. The new funding will accelerate Solugen's production scale‑up and support its mission to advance organic agriculture with innovative, circular fertilizer solutions that help bridge the yield gap between organic and conventional agriculture.

Solugen produces and commercializes Azogen, a fast-release liquid ammoniacal nitrogen fertilizer derived from hog manure, a breakthrough that closes the yield gap between conventional and organic farming. Its fully circular process addresses challenges in manure management while delivering a drop-in solution that has been trusted for over a century in conventional agriculture. Certified organic in the USA and already gaining traction with major growers, Azogen enables organic farmers to boost yields sustainably.

The company's modular, highly automated facility in St-Patrice-de-Beaurivage, Québec, currently processing manure, operating 24/7 with minimal energy use. With this investment, Solugen plans to increase capacity at its existing plant and construct a second facility in Québec. With a second Québec facility approaching, Solugen is setting the stage for expansion of its production capacity in the US. These expansions will support growing demand across North America's organic farming market.

As Solugen moves into its next phase of growth, the company is expanding its team to continue delivering exceptional support to growers and scale its production capabilities.

"This investment marks a turning point for Solugen," said André Beaulieu‑Blanchette, Founder and CEO of Solugen. "Our technology delivers proven performance while reducing environmental impact. Scaling our operations will allow us to serve more growers and help close the yield gap in organic farming. With this support, we will continue growing our team and strengthening the foundations needed for long‑term, sustainable expansion."

"We believe Solugen's solution raises the bar for what organic fertilizer can deliver," said François Boudreault, Partner at Idealist Capital. "By converting manure into a circular, fast‑release fertilizer, the team has proven the reliability of their technology, showcasing strong execution and a clear path to scaling this technology where it can have meaningful impact."

About Solugen

Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Lévis, Québec, Solugen is redefining organic farming with Azogen, a fast release ammoniacal nitrogen fertilizer produced through a fully circular process. By converting manure into high-performance fertilizer, Solugen helps farmers increase yields while reducing greenhouse gas emissions associated with conventional fertilizers. Learn more at Solugen.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fM2aiJ9rmDQ

About Idealist Capital

Idealist Capital is a Canadian growth equity investor focused on accelerating the transition to a low-carbon economy. We provide businesses growth capital to scale solutions that are proven, economic, and sustainable. Through our investments and engaged stewardship, we seek for ways to drive efficient uses of resources and energy. To learn more about Idealist Capital, visit Idealist Capital.

About Canada Growth Fund

The Canada Growth Fund (CGF) is a $15 billion arm's-length investment fund established by the Government of Canada in 2022 to accelerate the country's transition to a low-carbon economy. Managed by Canada Growth Fund Investment Management Inc., a subsidiary of PSP Investments, CGF's mandate is to catalyze substantial private sector investment in Canadian businesses and projects that reduce emissions, strengthen critical supply chains, and drive clean growth at scale. Learn more at cgf-fcc.ca.

For media relations, please email [email protected].

About Canada Growth Fund Investment Management

In Budget 2023, the Government of Canada appointed PSP Investments, through a wholly owned subsidiary, to act as the asset manager for CGF. Canada Growth Fund Investment Management Inc. serves as the independent and exclusive asset manager for CGF.

SOURCE Solugen global