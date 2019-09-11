Soluno BC Appoints New CFO & CPO

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Soluno BC the UCaaS provider, is pleased to announce the appointment of Jasinta Rajan as Chief Financial Officer, and Johan Dalström as Chief Product Officer, with immediate effect.

Jasinta brings wide experience of financial management in the private sector. She will be responsible for the overall management of finance, investments, business engagement, internal audit and corporate systems.

Jasinta sees huge potential in Soluno's offer, for existing as well as new products in both Sweden and internationally. She will contribute with driving scalable routines and processes that allow strong growth with financial control. In addition to the products and business model, she sees Soluno's strength in its strong culture that makes the company agile and business driven.

"I have spent most of my time in my career in entrepreneur driven and fast-growing companies, but also learnt a lot about the importance of processes, routines and scalability as a consultant at EY for five years and most recently as business controller at Ericsson for four years. I believe that all parts will be of use here at Soluno," says Jasinta Rajan.

Johan Dalström has an extensive background with more than 10 years experience in leading roles within industry leading companies. He has extensive product management experience and has worked within the carrier business as well as within software development. Johan possesses great expertise in telecom which makes him extremely suited to lead Soluno in its internal change and product development journey.

"I'm grateful for the opportunity to connect with Soluno. It's a fantastic team with an extremely competitive Cloud PBX offer. I believe and hope that I, through my experiences and leadership, can add value to the company moving forward," says Johan Dalström.

The most prominent reasons that Johan Dalström accepted the role as CPO at Soluno is that he believes the company acts professionally both an owner level and on a management level. In addition, Johan strongly believes in the product's ability to make a difference in the everyday lives of the end-customers.

"Soluno is on an exciting journey where we expand both in Sweden and internationally. Because Johan has experienced similar development in other companies – both larger and smaller - the experience is very valuable to us," says Mattias Ohde.

SolunoBC is the largest and most expansive operator independent UCaaS provider on the Nordic market with +150.000 users in the cloud. Soluno is driving the future of business communications by offering a mobile first concept through wholesale partners in Europe.

