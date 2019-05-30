SolusGuard Launches Full Suite of Lone Worker Safety Solutions

SASKATOON, Saskatchewan, May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SolusGuard today announced the launch of a new suite of lone worker safety solutions designed specifically for businesses. The software company offers a wearable personal alarm that pairs with a smartphone app to instantly alert contacts that the employee is in danger. The app also includes a range of customizable features that aid businesses in compliance and reporting.

The launch of SolusGuard coincides with new regulations from 7 provinces and 2 territories in Canada that require businesses to take measures to protect lone workers. Other regions are expected to follow suit. SolusGuard features are designed to protect workers from potentially risky situations, but also to allow businesses to stay in compliance with these new laws.

SolusGuard offers a discreet personal alarm, to be worn as a pendant or on a belt loop, that easily syncs with a smartphone. When an employee senses danger, they simply press a button and a list of contacts are notified with an alarm coupled with the employee's GPS location. If the contacts do not respond within two minutes, a call to 911 is made. In fact, SolusGuard is the only product of its kind that will call 911 as a backup, ensuring that the employee can reach help when they need it.

"When an employee is under attack or in another life or death situation, they need access to help immediately," said Serese Selanders, founder and CEO. "The time it takes to pull out a smartphone, unlock it and dial numbers may not be enough – plus a phone could easily be knocked away. SolusGuard allows employees to call for help at the click of a button that's worn on their person at all times."

SolusGuard also offers options such as employee check in and out and reporting features that can help businesses stay in compliance and maintain records of incidents that occur.

"Employers naturally want to protect their workers because it's the right thing to do. But they also need to think about protecting their business," added Selanders. "If an employee is harmed on the job, the business may be at risk of compliance violations, fines, lawsuits and permanent damage to their brand and reputation."

SolusGuard is ideal for case workers, field staff, delivery drivers, property managers or any other employee who may be at risk while working.

About SolusGuard

SolusGuard is a Saskatchewan-based company offering a suite of safety solutions designed to protect lone workers and other employees who may be in risky situations. As the only worker safety wearable that makes a backup call to 911, the SolusGuard personal safety alarm is discreet and allows workers to swiftly call for help when needed, plus offers check in and out and reporting features to help employers protect their business and stay in compliance with local regulations.

For more information on SolusGuard, visit SolusGuard.com

