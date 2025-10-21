Solution 7 by Zone Doubles Growth and Surpasses 1,500 Customers, as Finance Teams Prioritize Impact Over Hype

Zone's ERP-native Excel reporting solution isn't another tech promise. It's proven, trusted, and delivering for finance teams that demand accuracy and speed.

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Zone & Co , the ERP-native financial operations platform, today announced that Solution 7 by Zone, its Excel-based solution for ERP financial reporting, has doubled its customer base and now serves over 1,500 finance teams worldwide. This milestone marks a pivotal moment for finance transformation and is evidence of a significant shift toward proven technology that truly delivers.

In a marketplace full of new offerings and hype, Solution 7 stands out by delivering immediate and substantial impact for finance leaders. Finance teams want tools that fit seamlessly into the way they already work, and for millions, that means Microsoft Excel. Solution 7 integrates live ERP data directly into Excel, making reporting faster, more transparent, and more accurate without requiring new workflows or learning new systems, thereby making the time-to-value immediate. Updates that previously took hours or days now happen in seconds, all within the platform finance professionals know and trust most.

The shift to Solution 7 transforms reporting from a recurring headache into a true asset. Organizations can tap into real-time ERP data directly in Excel, seamlessly interconnected with Zone's broader ERP-native platform for billing, AP, treasury, payments, and data warehousing. There is no complicated setup, no painful integrations, and no delays. Teams build, update and audit board-ready financials, compliance statements, forecasts and budgets in the format they trust the most, using formulas and workflows they already know. With Solution 7, version control issues are eliminated, accuracy is never in doubt and finance teams are equipped to deliver reliable numbers on demand, even when the stakes are high.

"We switched over to a new ERP about three years ago and then discovered Solution 7 and it pretty much revolutionized all of our reporting," said Jeremy Staunton, Assistant Controller at Ready Capital. "We were able to use the ERP to its fullest and still use our spreadsheets to do all of our financial statements. It's been a fun ride - really enjoying it."

Finance teams using Solution 7 report saving more than two days per month on close and reporting processes, as well as instant access to compliance-ready financials and audit trails. The solution's rapid growth and high retention rates are proof that Solution 7 is not a promise to deliver, but a solution that consistently performs for companies that cannot afford mistakes or missed deadlines.

"Growth is important, but in finance, precision is everything," said Thomas Kim, CEO of Zone and Co. "Innovation alone isn't enough; technology must be proven, precise, and ready to deliver when it counts. Finance teams need a foundation they can trust, a solution that empowers them with fast, reliable results and absolute confidence in their numbers. Solution 7 is a core pillar of that foundation, and we believe this achievement represents a critical step as Zone bridges trusted financial operations with the next generation of agentic intelligence and AI-driven insights."

Solution 7 is one part of Zone & Co's broader ERP-native platform, designed to connect and automate every stage of financial operations, including billing, revenue, AP, payroll, and reporting. By unifying these workflows inside the ERP and enhancing them with embedded AI, Zone delivers the automation, intelligence and confidence finance leaders need to scale with certainty and lead with insight.

About Zone & Co

Zone & Co is the ERP-native financial operations platform trusted by over 4,000 companies worldwide, including Salesloft, Figma, and Avalara. Zone unifies billing, AP, reconciliation, and reporting across workflows - embedding finance-first intelligence directly within the ERP. By eliminating friction and unlocking measurable results like 94% faster bookings and 90% more efficient billing, Zone empowers finance teams to streamline operations today and scale confidently for tomorrow.

