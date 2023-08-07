Solution Excellence in the Healthcare Supply Chain: Terso Solutions Partners with PAR Excellence Systems

MADISON, Wis., Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Terso Solutions has announced its partnership with PAR Excellence Systems, Inc. (PAR). This partnership demonstrates both companies' commitment to the continued delivery of innovative inventory management solutions within healthcare.

"PAR & Terso are both market leaders in tech-enabled services," said Thad MacKrell, CEO of PAR. "By combining expertise and technical know-how, PAR & Terso bring the highest level of automation to inventory management while enabling clients to meet their inventory system consolidation goals."

PAR Excellence Systems and Terso Solutions have partnered to provide RFID inventory management solutions to the healthcare supply chain.
As labor shortages and regulatory requirements for inventory persist, the need for automated solutions that augment visibility is felt across the healthcare supply chain.

"What we've seen is that hospitals are looking to leverage a common enterprise system across all of their facilities," said Joe Pleshek, President & CEO of Terso Solutions. "A partnership with PAR, who brings innovative software and inventory management sensors – now including Terso's RFID technology – will provide that end-to-end enterprise level solution hospitals have been looking for."

For more information about the partnership and solution offering, visit PAR Excellence at AHRMM Conference & Exhibition, August 6-9 in Orlando, Florida.

About PAR Excellence Systems, Inc.

PAR Excellence provides the healthcare industry with a suite of inventory management technologies and workforce optimization tools. Founded in 1993 and serving more than 350 academic medical centers and leading healthcare networks across the United States, PAR Excellence is committed to providing healthcare organizations with market-leading supply chain solutions that eliminate manual steps, allow full visibility of inventory, improve patient safety, and reduce the cost of operations.

About Terso Solutions

Terso Solutions, Inc. is backed by over 18 years of RFID product development and implementation experience. Our product line includes RAIN RFID enabled cabinets, refrigerators, freezers (-86°C to -5°C), read points, mobile solutions, and rooms. Terso has deployed over 3,500 RAIN RFID-enabled devices worldwide. Headquartered in Madison, WI, Terso Solutions is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Promega Corporation.

